Now open
Metro Denver’s newest food hall is now open in Arvada.
Freedom Street Social, 15177 Candelas Parkway, off Indiana Street near Welton Reservoir, started welcoming customers last month.
Food from nine different restaurant concepts, as well as craft beers and cocktails, is available at the 12,000-square-foot Freedom Street Social.
The concept was created by Nick and Amie Costanzo, with partners Cameron Cummins, Jeff Kaplan and Jon Morgan.
“The entire team at Freedom Street Social is passionate about creating an inclusive place where our community can gather, grab a bite or a drink with friends and celebrate the special moments,” Nick Costanzo said in a news release.
Restaurants include Sushi Kuro; The BKFST Club, by Chef Tajahi Cooke; Lea Jane’s Hot Chicken; Johnny Good Burger; Osito, a fast casual version of Mister Oso by Denver Chef Blake Edmunds; Giordano’s Pizza; Balance Pan-Asian Grille; Bubble Tea; Jeremiah’s Italian Ice and Pressed Coffee & Vinyl.
A “culinary residency” program called the The Chef Kitchen will also reside at Freedom Street, “designed to give chefs complete creative freedom to test new concepts and host incredible events in a dedicated space,” according to the release. The first resident chef will be Chef Tracy Rogers of Charlotte, North Carolina, with New Age Southern food.
Plans include events like live music, fitness classes and family events. For a schedule of events or more information, visit freedomstreetsocial.com.
Now open
Postino WineCafé opened last week at the Highlands Ranch Town Center, 1497 Park Central Drive, according to a news release.
It’s Postino’s fourth Colorado location after opening in Denver’s Lower Highlands (LoHi) neighborhood, 2715 17th St., seven years ago. A Boulder location is set to open soon, according to the company's website. Its menu has a rotating selection of bruschetta, charcuterie boards, “from-scratch” soups, salads and panini sandwiches.
“We love Denver, and we’re thrilled to be deepening our roots within the area,“ co-founder Lauren Bailey said in the release. “Over the years, we’ve served many Highlands Ranch residents that visit our Denver-proper restaurants, so when the opportunity arose to open up a location that they could call their own, we jumped! … We can’t wait to join the neighboring restaurants and businesses while serving the community under our mission — to make people feel good.”
Postino Highlands Ranch features an art wall with floor-to-ceiling vintage board games. Postino hired Denver muralist Leah Pantea to commission a 200-square-foot piece on the restaurant’s exterior wall.
The new location has “one of their coolest patios yet — an expansive, umbrella-lined sunken patio that harkens to a ‘70s-style conversation pit — is decorated with succulents and plant life that makes basking in Colorado’s fresh air with close company extra enjoyable,” according to the release.
For more information, visit postinowinecafe.com.