Welcome to The Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to dennis.huspeni@gazette.com.

Now open

Denver-based development company City Street Investors is set to open a second Billy’s Inn on Monday, according to a news release, joining the north Denver staple.

The new restaurant, 1222 Madison St. in Congress Park, is headed by Robert McMath, who joined the Billy’s Inn team in 2012.

“Billy's Inn in Berkeley has been a much-loved neighborhood institution for decades and we've long wanted to find just the right place for a second location,” Principal Joe Vostrejs said in the release. “When this space in our 12th & Madison property became available, we immediately knew that Billy’s Inn was just the right fit. With its affordable menu of seafood-forward, made-from-scratch Mexican and American favorites, killer margaritas, huge selection of tequilas, and casual, friendly vibe, we think it will be a very welcome addition to the neighborhood.”

Billy and Judy Smith opened the Berkeley location in 1933 in a former gas station.

“After several ownership changes over the years, the current group purchased the business & executed extensive renovations to the original building, including the addition of a new patio, before reopening Billy’s Inn in 2009,” according to the release.

Billy’s Inn Congress Park opens for dinner service at 4 p.m., with plans to serve lunch and brunch “later this winter.”

Coming soon

The NOW Massage will open a second location at 2823 Larimer St. in Denver’s River North neighborhood, adding to its Cherry Creek location.

The Los Angeles-based massage franchisor has been in operation since 2015.

“Following the quick success of our Cherry Creek boutique, we are excited to open our RiNo location and continue The NOW’s expansion in Denver by bringing more of our unique aesthetic and elevated massage experience to the area,” Gara Post, co-founder and chief creative officer of The NOW Massage, said in a news release.

“The NOW has reimagined the approachable luxury of a neighborhood spa with high quality massages and custom enhancements that offer relaxation and healing. The boutique's clean, modern design incorporates natural materials and is heightened by the scent of their signature Jasmine Coconut candles.”

It’s expected to open in the spring.