NEW HIRES
Butler Snow LLP has added Courtney Diguardi and Dean C. Hirt III as public finance attorneys to its Denver office.
Both will handle cases involving public finance, tax incentives and credit markets, while representing governmental entities and other clients within the public finance transaction and economic development realm.
"We are thrilled to welcome Courtney and Dean to our exceptional public finance team and Denver office. They will be great assets to the firm as they bring two diverse skill sets that will bolster our public finance and tax work," said Christopher Maddux, chairman of Butler Snow.
RELOCATING
CBRE, one of the world's largest commercial real estate and investment firms, has helped relocate a pair of growing companies into Denver's River North Arts District.
Teknion architectural wall and furniture dealership Projex Inc., along with its sister company Culture, will relocate to 2641 Walnut St. after Projex and Culture's CEO and co-founder, Matt Magrann, acquired the building from Diablo Media for $3.875 million.
Since Projex's founding in 2017, the company has grown to earn more than $40 million in revenue.
“As Projex and Culture have grown and matured, I was set on purchasing a building that would make a statement and set us up for tremendous success for years to come. Thanks to sage advice from Ryan (Link) at CBRE, we found exactly that at 2641 Walnut. We are thrilled to relocate to RiNo following a major renovation to the building. We cannot wait to grow with the neighborhood,” said Magrann.
Projex plans to renovate the 8,645-square-foot building and is expected to relocate in 2023.
Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to dennis.huspeni@gazette.com.