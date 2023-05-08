Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion news here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to [email protected].

Opening soon

The new Centennial YMCA Center of Generations at the Streets of SouthGlenn plans for a grand opening June 7. It's aimed to “bring together youth and older adults in a multi-generational space,” according to a news release.

The new center is a partnership between the city of Centennial and YMCA to offer programming for “all ages” at 6851 S. Vine St.

“The city is excited to partner with the YMCA to develop senior and youth programming for Centennial residents,” Centennial Mayor Stephanie Piko said in the release. “Centennial’s Senior and Youth Commissions have shared the desire and need for a place for both age groups to gather and enjoy various programs, and the YMCA has the capacity and experience to make this happen. The city looks forward to continuing to work with these commissions along with the Y as additional opportunities for community involvement become available.”

The programming and fitness activities will include things like the “Silver Sneakers” wellness program for older adults, eSports (competitive video gaming) — which will be a pilot program for other YMCA locations — and YMCA’s “Youth in Government” program.

A ribbon cutting event, with tours, is planned for 4 p.m. June 7. For more information, visit www.denverymca.org.

A new Smoothie King opened earlier this month at Northfield, 9165 Northfield Blvd, Denver.

The new location offers more than 100 kinds of smoothies, including “a wide range of options that cater to different dietary needs and goals, such as weight loss, muscle gain and immune support,” according to a news release.

It’s owned and operated by Cherokee Trail High School alum and retired NFL linebacker Josh Martin and his sister Gabby Martin.

"Playing football professionally taught me a lot about the importance of fueling my body with the right kind of food to perform at my best, but I've always had an entrepreneurial spirit that could not be ignored," Josh Martin, Smoothie King Northfield franchise owner, said in the release. "I've been waiting for the perfect opportunity to marry my passion for health and wellness with my love for business, and opening a Smoothie King franchise with my sister in the town where we grew up is the perfect way to do it.”

The owners plan future Smoothie King locations at the Denver Tech Center and Green Valley Ranch, Gabby Martin said in the release.

“We've been working hard to bring a new kind of smoothie experience to the area, and we cannot wait to be an integral part of contributing to the health and wellness of our community,” Gabby Martin said.

Fresh off the March opening of its first Colorado location in Parker, Paris Baguette plans to open an Aurora store in June at 10601 E. Garden Drive, unit 105.

The Aurora store will be owned by Annie Song, “a decade-long clothing boutique owner,” according to a news release.

The chain offers “to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community” with pastries, warm breads, “stunning cakes and expertly brewed drinks.”

Song plans to open three additional metro Denver area locations.

Editor's note: The initial version of this story indicated the YMCA Center of Generations had a 'soft opening' in May with limited programming. The Center is not scheduled to open until June 7.