New hire

Crestone native Conor Hall takes over as the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office director, according to a news release from Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.

Hall previously worked at the Trust for Public Land, where he served as director of conservation strategies, policy, advocacy and government relations for the Intermountain West.

“Outdoor recreation is not only a key pillar of Colorado’s economy but also a major contributor to our quality of life, mental health and physical health,” Hall said in the release. “I am thrilled to join (the office) and partner with Colorado communities, and our world-class business and (non-governmental organization) leadership. Together we will support, attract and expand our outdoor recreation industry.”

In 2020, Colorado’s outdoor recreation industry accounted for $9.6 billion in consumer spending annually and contributed 120,000 direct jobs, according to the office.

Described as an avid outdoorsman, Hall snowboards, hikes, mountain bikes and climbs. He is a cancer survivor and serves on the nonprofit First Descents Alumni Advisory. He earned a degree in political science and government from Earlham College in Richmond, Indiana.

He described his job as helping “to promote sustainable economic growth and expand equitable access while prioritizing our shared goals of clean air, clean water and the protection of public lands.”

Promoted

Denver-based Atlas Real Estate promoted Erika Ojeda-Louvier to director of global workforce, according to a news release.

Ojeda-Louvier has been with Atlas since 2018 and “contributed to the company’s impressive growth and market expansion.”

The company also announced the opening of a remote office in Mexico City. Ojeda-Louvier grew up in Mexico City and earned a bachelor's degree in mass communication from Universidad Intercontinental there. She has a master's degree in business administration from Regis University.

“I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to drive expansion beyond the U.S. and honored to lead this eager team,” Ojeda-Louvier said in the release. “They are an integral part of Atlas — handpicked for their ability to develop our services — and I’m excited about collaborating with them in person and building a culture of connectedness.”

Now open

Franchise health business StretchLab opened a new location in Southlands, 6295 Main St., according to a news release.

The new operation “introduces people of all ages and fitness levels to the various health and wellness benefits of working with highly trained Flexologists in an open, modern, fun and approachable environment,” the release states.

It’s owned by Katie Murphy, who worked as an engineer for two decades before deciding to leave corporate America. She earned a master's degree in business administration from the University of Denver.

“We want to help people recover better from their job and activities so they can continue to live and enjoy life,” Murphy said in the release. “Stretching lets our body recover and be able to keep going to work and our activities.”