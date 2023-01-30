Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to [email protected].

FELLOWSHIP

Tamra Ryan has joined the Common Sense Institute (CSI) as the economic mobility fellow. Her role, which began on Jan. 27, will focus on researching issues that affect economic independence of individuals and aims to find how state and local jurisdictions can serve as a support system.

Ryan is the CEO of Women's Bean Project, which aims to provide transitional employment for women in the food manufacturing business and aid in breaking the cycle of chronic unemployment and poverty, according to the press release from CSI. She is also a former partner and board member for Social Venture Partners-Denver and Social Enterprise Alliance. She has received awards for her work in social impact. She is also the author of The Third Law, a book that covers the obstacles in place for marginalized women to be able to grow and change.

Ryan recieved her undergraduate degree from University of Colorado Boulder and her Master of Arts and Sciences from Adelphi University.

“I am thrilled with the opportunity to affect change for those who need it most,” Ryan said in the press release. “I am eager to shine a light on structural barriers that remain ingrained in policy that hold workers and learners back from achieving the American Dream.”

APARTMENTS

KTGY, an architecture, branding, interior and planning firm, said Arden Englewood, a transit-oriented residential development project seven miles south of downtown Denver, is now under construction.

KTGY is working alongside Fifield Cos. as a development partner. This residential project will have 302 market-rate apartments with easy access to RTD. As a way to target individuals who make an impact on the community, local Englewood teachers and nurses will be offered “first looks” for preleasing the apartments.

This complex meets objectives in the Englewood City Council’s Vision and Strategic Plan, which focuses on providing additional housing. This construction will create over 300 jobs, funding assistance for Rail Trail bridge over Hampden Ave and almost half a million dollars in annual property tax revenue, according to a company press release.

“This special development will deliver on Denver's strategic plan and help provide high-quality apartments for professionals and families seeking an exceptional quality of life — both in caliber of their space and in the ease of access to mass transit,” said Craig Pryde, principal at KTGY.

HEADQUARTERS

Macs Adventure, an award-winning United Kingdom-based tour operator, will open its North American headquarters in Denver.

The company has served customers in the United States since 2017 and is built on the presume to advocate and enable self-guided travel to positively affect people and the planet, according to a press release. The Colorado-based office will employ 22 people in the Five Points neighborhood. This is the third office for the company outside of the Glasgow headquarters and the Saarbrücken office in Germany.

CEO Neil Lapping founded Macs Adventures in 2003 to offer an alternative to coach tours in Scotland. The company has served 200,000 customers and employs over 150 staff worldwide.

Macs Adventures offers options for all levels of people looking for walking and cycling outings.

“We are so excited to establish ourselves in Denver, CO with our North American headquarters and join the growing Colorado outdoor industry,” U.S. sales director Jasper Verlaan said in a press release. “Macs Adventure has ambitious goals, and the Five Points area is the perfect place for us to spread our wings.”