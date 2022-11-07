Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to savannah.mehrtens@denvergazette.com.

Business move

Death and Glory Skate Shop opened a new location on South Broadway in Denver, according to a news release from CBRE.

The skate shop was founded in Denver in 2018 by Jesse Heilmann, a “skating and roller derby enthusiast,” according to the release.

The retail store offers supplies for different types of skating, such as inline, derby, quad and skateboards. Death and Glory has worked with organizations and events including The Rollerdome, Mile High Battle, Colorado Shiners and DUST to grow the local skating community.

"We were hoping for more space and more traffic and, as established as south Broadway is, it's still up-and-coming,” Heilmann said in the release. “There's long-time Denver haunts and bleeding-edge trends on the same block. South Broadway is still an answer when someone asks, 'What are the coolest neighborhoods in Denver?'”

The 5,000-sq.-ft. space located at 1760 S. Broadway was leased in a deal arranged by CBRE retail specialist Molly Bayer. The store was previously located at 935 W 11th Ave.

Coming soon

The Colorado Cherry Company announced Nov. 1 that business owners Elias and Rachel Lehnert plan to remodel with an expanded kitchen and new look at their 4000 Tennyson Street Colorado Cherry Company pie shop.

As owners of Legacy Pie Co., the Lehnerts opened the Colorado Cherry Company pie shop in 2020. The business dates back four generations to Elias’ great-grandmother.

In the new year, the Legacy Pie Co. branding and name will appear on the website, social channels, and storefront. Pie fans need not worry, the famous cherry pie inspired by Great Grandma Lehnert's recipe will continue to be offered in the selection of pies.

The Colorado Cherry Company pie shop locations in Loveland, Lyons and Estes Park will remain the same.

“My family has offered fresh, handcrafted pies for almost 100 years, and we’ll continue to do the same with Legacy Pie Co.,” Elias Lehnert said in the release. “The new shop will retain the cherished values of Colorado Cherry Company — our legacy — while reflecting a modern mission to bring out the good in everyone.

"Legacy Pie Co. will focus on community-building, sustainability, and remarkable pies that bring joy — just like my great-grandmother did. We’re excited to flourish in Colorado and continue to invest in the community that has invested in us.”

Now open

Parker residents can enjoy a new Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, at 11153 S. Parker Road, Unit C.

Capriotti’s has a 45-year tradition of slow-roasting turkey in-house in addition to the "detailed attention provided to other ingredients, such as the scratch-made meatballs or homemade coleslaw" according to a news release.

The shop also offers meat alternatives, such as Impossible plant-based meat. Customers can use the order-ahead option and store owners pledged to work with third-party delivery services. The new location will bring 20 new jobs to Parker, according to the release. This is the third shop owned and operated by Jaime Beard, who has shops in Highlands Ranch and Castle Rock.

Capriotti’s is open from Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.