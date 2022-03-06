Welcome to The Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to dennis.huspeni@gazette.com.

New hire

Denver-based Pinnacol Assurance named John O’Donnell chief executive officer, according to a news release.

The former Allstate executive replaces retiring Phil Kalin.

“John brings a vast amount of insurance experience to Pinnacol,” Joseph Hoff, chair of the Pinnacol Assurance board of directors, said in the release. “He also refers to himself as a servant leader. This struck a chord with me, and the full board feels strongly he is the right person to shepherd Pinnacol forward while upholding the caring culture that sets us apart from our competitors.”

In addition to his work as executive vice president at Allstate, O’Donnell is the former president of western territory and chairman of Allstate Canada.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Pinnacol because it is a unique company with an important mission to provide caring protection to Colorado businesses and the workers they employ,” O’Donnell said in the release. “I look forward to helping Pinnacol evolve in order to better meet the changing needs of Colorado employers and workers.”

Pinnacol is Colorado’s largest workers’ compensation carrier with about 55,000 businesses and 1 million workers covered, according to the company.

Rehire

Former CBS4 general assignment reporter Anna Alejo returns to the station next week as the executive producer of community impact for Denver's KCNC-TV, according to a news release.

Alejo’s new position involves developing “more grassroots relationships across communities and more original content at the neighborhood level.”

“I’m excited about supporting CBS4’s commitment to covering communities throughout the state, finding and telling stories that have a profound impact on people’s lives, and bringing attention to creative solutions,” Alejo said in the release. “I look forward to rejoining the talented, dedicated team at CBS4 in this new role.”

In her previous role with the station from 1991-2007, Alejo worked as an award-winning general assignment and education reporter. Since then, she has worked as director of corporate communications for Western Union and a public relations consulting practice.

“Local journalism plays an important role in examining the most urgent issues across Colorado and seeking solutions,” News Director Kristine Strain said in the release. “Anna will help our team produce content across our streaming, digital and broadcast platforms that reflect our diverse communities and lead to positive change.”