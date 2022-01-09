Welcome to The Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to dennis.huspeni@gazette.com.
NEW HIRES
Denver-based architecture firm Livable Cities Studio hired former New Zealand resident and public spaces design specialist Melanie Schroeder.
Schroeder, most recently with studioINSITE, will focus on both private and civic projects including the master planned development at Walker-Branch Park in Edgewater and Lakewood, according to a news release. Her experience includes design work on DaVinci Park in Evans and the Garrison Street Paseo in Arvada.
“Melanie’s passion and drive for creating meaningful spaces for local communities, and the way her designs celebrate and recognize each site’s history and context make her a great addition to Livable Cities Studio,” President Meredith Wenskoski said in a statement.
Schroeder’s New Zealand work included “improving public spaces by developing and renovating parks and playgrounds and improving the community activation of open spaces,” according to the release. She earned a master's degree in landscape architecture and a bachelor's in environmental design from the University of Minnesota.
“Thoughtfully matching physical design interventions with meaningful experiential outcomes is an important aspect of any successful project. Livable Cities Studio continually illustrates their aptitude at this by focusing each project on the people who will use the space,” Schroeder said in a statement.
***
The Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce hired Adam Burg as vice president of government affairs just in time for the start of the legislative session this week.
Burg, who most recently served as legislative and government affairs senior adviser for Adams County, will oversee the chamber’s policy team, including the Colorado Competitive Council, policy committees and councils, contract lobbyists and the legislative policy committee of the chamber’s board of directors, according to a release.
“Adam’s experience in how policy can impact local communities and their economic futures, as well as his background working directly for members of Colorado’s General Assembly, will enable him to hit the ground running as we enter the 2022 legislative session,” President and CEO J. J. Ament said in a statement. “Even as we ultimately emerge from the pandemic, public policy decisions at the Capitol represent the greatest risk to a robust economic recovery that benefits each resident of the Metro Denver region.”
Before joining Adams County in 2017, Burg worked for state Sen. Dominick Moreno, a Commerce City Democrat who serves on the Joint Budget Committee. He has worked on a number of policy issues such as oil and gas and natural resources, housing, education, technology, growth and sustainability, renewable energy, aerospace, infrastructure, transportation and local government and state relations.
“I am excited to join the Chamber team to advocate on behalf of our region’s business community for sound policy that will enable our state to continue to recover from the pandemic and grow our economy,” Burg said in a statement. “The Chamber has a long history of working for businesses of all sizes and industries, and I look forward to joining that tradition.”
PROMOTED
Denver International Airport’s Andrea Albo starts her new role as deputy chief of staff Monday, according to a release, under Executive Vice President and Chief of Staff Cristal DeHerrera.
Albo joined the airport in 2019 as senior vice president for culture and strategy, which included “the commerce hub, strategic planning, continuous improvement, wellness, employee engagement, ADA/Title VI, future workforce development, and equity, diversity, and inclusion efforts,” the release states.
She is the former chief of staff for the Denver Sheriff Department and spent 10 years with the Denver Department of Human Services. Albo, a Denver native, holds a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Colorado.