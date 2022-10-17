Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to savannah.mehrtens@denvergazette.com.
RE-HIRE
Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce announced Cayti Stein as the new vice president of sales and investor strategy, according to a news release.
Stein begins her new role in January 2023, where she will manage sales strategies and the sales team to create new member relations and preserve revenue growth, according to the release. She previously worked with the chamber from 2017-2020 as the vice president of investor relations before going on to work as the chief marketing and business development officer of a national architecture firm.
“Cayti has incredible experience in strategizing and teambuilding that will further the Chamber’s ability to deliver exceptional value, and her background in economic development gives her insight into a matter that’s hugely impactful for our members,” President and CEO J. J. Ament said in the release. “We are thrilled to have her back, and we can’t wait to see all she’ll accomplish for the Chamber and our members.”
Stein is a Colorado native and University of Colorado Boulder graduate.
“I am proud to rejoin the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce — an organization that is boldly paving the way for Colorado’s future,” Stein said. “This is a pivotal time for Colorado, and I look forward to working with members and business leaders to support the organization’s vision and mission.”
NEW HIRE
HKS, a Dallas-based global design firm, hired Brandon Andow to serve as the Facades Studio Practice Leader in the Laboratory for Intensive Exploration (LINE) based in the Denver office, according to a news release.
Andow’s role will be to "lead development, analysis and implementation of performance facades and build enclosure systems across all sectors of the company."
HKS LINE works as a research and design team that considers the relationships in emerging technologies and methodologies to support architectural production and construction, according to the release. HKS LINE’s portfolio includes SoFi Stadium, U.S. Bank Stadium, Novartis Café, CMNTY Culture, and the Innovation Center at Redstone Arsenal, according to the release.
NEW HIRE
Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, a Denver-based lobbying and law firm, added Corey Zurbuch to the Real Estate Department as counsel, according to a news release.
Zurbuch’s focus will be on real estate issues connected to owners associations and the Colorado Common Interest Ownership Act. He is a real estate, business and litigation attorney by trade and has experience in commercial and residential real estate, in addition to several other sectors of real estate law.
Previously a partner with Rountree Losee, LLP in Wilmington, North Carolina, Zurbuch was also the founder and managing member at his firm, The Zurbuch Law Office, LLC in the Roaring Fork Valley of Colorado, according to the release. He earned his law degree from West Virginia University College of Law and his bachelor’s degree from Denison University.
Due to recent updates with the Colorado Common Interest Ownership Act, clients are met with deeper complexity in properties with Home Owner Associations.
“We’re thrilled to have Corey join Brownstein’s Real Estate Department,” Nicole Ament, Brownstein’s Real Estate Department chair, said in the release. “Corey’s 25 years of real estate experience that encompasses owners association issues as well as litigation will be a great addition to our nationally recognized real estate team.”