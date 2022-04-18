Welcome to The Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to dennis.huspeni@gazette.com.

New hire

Greenwood Village-based Empower, formerly Empower Retirement, hired Djuana Beamon as its chief diversity and social responsibility officer, according to a news release.

Beamon comes to Empower from the People’s United Bank, where she served as chief diversity officer. She has led diversity and inclusion efforts for more than 20 years at Prudential Retirement, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Travelers Insurance, Voya Financial and Aetna, a CVS Health Company, according to the release.

“We must continue to embrace the rich thinking and perspective that people from all backgrounds and experiences can bring to the critically important work that we do together to serve others,” CEO Edmund F. Murphy III said in the release. “With Djuana’s proven leadership we will build our diversity, belonging and equity and corporate social responsibility mission of creating and sustaining a more equitable workforce.”

Beamon earned a master's degree in business administration from the University of New Haven and a bachelor’s degree in business management from Albertus Magnus College.

Promotion

Louisville-based Quicksilver Scientific, a health and nutrition supplements manufacturer, promoted Michelle Ahbe to vice president of marketing, according to a news release.

Ahbe, who joined the company’s marketing department in October 2020, has more than 10 years of experience in consumer packaged goods brand management experience. She has worked at Molson Coors Beverage Co., where she led Blue Moon global brand marketing and oversaw the launch of Blue Moon LightSky, according to the release.

“Wellness is an important part of my personal life, and I am extremely passionate about shaping how individuals consume supplements and view wellness products through relevant, sticky marketing, with products that work,” Ahbe said in the release. “In my new role, and in partnership with our incredible marketing team, I’m eager to educate consumers and continue to grow Quicksilver Scientific as a leading, science-backed supplement brand with unparalleled efficacy.”

New hire

Integrated lighting and design firm AE Design, based in Denver, hired Laraine Saldivar to serve as its first director of business development and marketing, according to a news release.

Saldivar has “strong business development experience in the general contracting environment, along with key management experience” in Denver’s architecture, engineering and construction community, the release states.

AE Design, founded by University of Colorado Boulder alumni Jon Brooks and Jeff Mullikin, “places a real premium on diversity in the workplace. Currently, the firm is 46% female, which within the engineering space is no small feat,” a spokeswoman said in an email.

Saldivar also volunteers with the Rocky Mountain Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Project Angel Heart.