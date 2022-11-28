Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to savannah.mehrtens@denvergazette.com.
Promoted
Greenwood Village-based FullSpeed Automotive, known for its brands including Grease Monkey, SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service and Kwik Kar, promoted Ron Stilwell to president of franchising earlier this month, according to a news release.
Stilwell previously served as chief development officer and was a significant part of the company's growth in 2022, which increased the unit count by 31% from 703 units to over 900, according to the release. FullSpeed aims to reach 1,000 units by the end of 2023, which the company believes Stilwell will support through his history of franchise development strategy, strategic mergers and acquisitions, and implementing proven systems that have led to growth already.
“My goals are to work closely with our franchise community to understand their challenges and opportunities to help meet their success goals,” Stilwell said in the release.
Stilwell will oversee all aspects of the franchise side of the business, which includes the entire operations department, development, training, purchasing, and licensing for Kwik Kar and more, according to the release.
Appointments
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced board and commission appointments recently. The list included leaders from the business community:
On the Board of Mortgage Loan Originators: Shirley Thielen of Louisville will serve as a representative to the public at large. This board is responsible for licensing mortgage loan originators, registering mortgage companies and has the ability to “promulgate rules, enforce the license law, investigate complaints and impose discipline against its licensees,” according to the press release.
The Colorado State Fair Authority Board of Commissioners had 10 representatives appointed, including: Darius Allen of Alamosa; Deb Suniga of Greeley; Gail Klapper of Lakewood; Bill Hybl of Colorado Springs; Michael J. Schliep of Brighton; Erin Michalski of Breckenridge and Nicole Weathers of Yuma to serve their respective agricultural districts. Michael Angelo Cafasso of Pueblo and Michele Rene Brown of Pueblo West will serve as representatives of the County Fair. Jeffrey Mandarich of Colorado Springs will serve as a representative of the state at large.
Finally, the Community Access Enterprise is designed to support the adoption of “electric motor vehicles, equitably invests in transportation infrastructure, and incentivizes the acquisition and use of electric motor vehicles and electric alternatives to motor vehicles” according to the release. Ryan Hurst of Denver will serve as a representative of those in the automobile industry. Laura Getts of Pueblo will serve as a representative to the public.
New hire
Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck announced Andrew Johnson as the company’s new chief information officer, according to a news release.
Johnson will be responsible for overseeing firmwide technology and information governance programs, according to the release. Prior to joining the firm, Johnson was the CIO/CISO for a southwestern regional law firm and has more than 10 years of experience in law firm IT leadership.
“Andrew’s law firm information technology leadership experience is a great addition to our firm as we continue to implement our IT strategy and priorities to ensure the best experience for our colleagues and clients,” Barb Mica, Brownstein’s chief operating officer, said in the release.