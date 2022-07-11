Welcome to The Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to dennis.huspeni@gazette.com.
Coming soon
A group of Denver investors bought an airplane hangar at the former Lowry Air Force Base and plan to turn it into an indoor golf simulator and social club called The Hangar Club, according to a news release.
Co-founders Daren B. Schmidt, developer, and James Love, former PGA Tour Canada pro, bought the 22,000-square-foot building at 7600 E. First Place as the Hanger Club RE LLC for $550,000 in June, according to Denver assessor records.
The hangar, built in 1942, “features vast amounts of natural light and open space due to the expansive steel beams and windows used in the building’s original construction,” according to the release.
“The building is an iconic structure dating back to World War II and its uniqueness provides the perfect opportunity to align social, golf and community to create and bring to Lowry and the surrounding neighborhoods an upscale indoor golf entertainment facility,” Schmidt said in the release.
Plans call for 10 TrackMan golf simulators, an interactive putting green by PuttView, bar, food, lounge areas and event space. Construction is scheduled to start next month, with a planned opening in the first quarter of 2023.
The space will be available for rent for corporate events, and the developers plan to cater to recreational golfers, “professional lessons, leagues, club fittings, manufacturer demonstrations” and practice space for high school and college teams, according to the release.
Now open
After buying out residential rooftop solar contractor Sunpro, security company ADT formed ADT Solar and opened a Denver office in June, according to a news release.
The company offers “a fully integrated smart home experience that includes home security, automation and energy management,” according to the release.
The company plans to hire around 40 workers “across many areas of expertise, including Solar installers, journeyman electricians, apprentice electricians, installation coordinator, site surveyors” and sales people. Denver job openings can be found at goadtsolar.com.
“The solar market has grown by an average of 42% annually over the past 10 years and solar installations are expected to quadruple by 2030 according to the Solar Energy Industry Association (SEIA),” the release states. “Sustainable energy jobs are expected to increase at the same pace. The future is especially bright in Colorado, a pioneer in renewable energy standards and a state that counts more than 300 sunny days per year.”