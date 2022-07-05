Welcome to The Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to dennis.huspeni@gazette.com.
Lauren Karagozian is IMA Financial Group's new Colorado market president, according to a news release.
Karagozian, promoted from her previous post at senior vice president and managing director of the Wichita, Kansas-based company’s contractual risk unit, takes over for Sandy Harvath. Company officials named Harvath president of IMA Select, an entity of IMA Financial Group.
“Lauren is an exceptional member of the IMA team who has consistently proven her ability to create client-first solutions that go beyond insurance,” Kyle Orndorff, president of retail operations, said in the news release. “Her expertise and remarkable leadership skills will serve our Colorado office well.”
Karagozian has been with the company for 14 years and her roles have included contract administrator, account executive contract administrator and vice president of contractual risk and certificates.
IMA Select is an “independent integrated financial services company dedicated to protecting its clients’ assets through insurance brokerage and wealth management solutions,” the release states.
Harvath has worked with IMA since 2003 and her experience includes manager of the construction account manager and executive vice president of commercial lines. She served as the Colorado market leader since 2016.
“Sandy’s knowledge of our industry, strategic mindset and collaborative nature make her the right leader for IMA Select,” Orndorff said in the release. “We see unlimited possibilities for the team and have no doubt Sandy will build on our customer-centric approach to develop IMA Select into the premier advisor for individuals, families and small businesses in the U.S.”
Denver International Airport and the Denver City Attorney’s Office picked Everett Martinez to serve as the airport’s new general counsel and executive vice president, according to a news release.
He’ll supervise a team of 18 attorneys and staff members to “negotiate real estate transactions, drafts contracts, secure bond financing, litigate and defend legal claims, and ensures legal and regulatory compliance with federal, state, and local laws on behalf of the airport.”
“Everett Martinez is a creative, forwarding-thinking leader who has been critical to DEN’s success over the last six years, and we are excited for him to serve as General Counsel for DEN,” Denver City Attorney Kristin Bronson said in the release. “He is an experienced attorney who is also a devoted mentor to junior attorneys and a significant contributor to our equity, diversity, and inclusion goals.”
Martinez has been with the City Attorney’s Office since 2016 and most recently served as the airport’s assistant general counsel since 2020. Before that, he was a public finance attorney for Kutak Rock. He earned his degrees from the University of Colorado Boulder and Harvard Law School.
“In 1993, I toured DEN during its construction and was in awe of the facility,” Martinez said in the release. “It’s been a dream come true to represent the airport, and I am honored to be selected to lead such an exciting enterprise.”