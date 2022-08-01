Welcome to The Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to dennis.huspeni@gazette.com.
New leadership
Jared Orsi, a history professor at Colorado State University, began a one-year stint as the state historian and leader of the History Colorado’s State Historian’s Council on Monday, according to a news release.
Orsi takes over for Nicki Gonzales. The five-person council rotates the leadership role every year on Aug. 1 — Colorado Day — the day Colorado officially became a state in 1876.
“It is humbling to follow in the footsteps of Dr. Nicki Gonzales and the many distinguished State historians who preceded her,” Orsi, who holds a doctorate, said in the release. “I look forward to working with the amazing History Colorado staff and State Historian’s Council members to tell the rich stories of our state. Colorado is a great state, but not equally for everybody. As state historian, I would like to contribute to the stories of all Coloradans being told and valued.”
Orsi has been a member of the State Historian’s Council since it started in 2018. He has taught courses on U.S.-Mexico borderlands and U.S. environmental history at CSU. He serves as director of CSU’s Public Lands History Center and authored a book, "Citizen Explorer: The Life of Zebulon Pike" — which was a finalist for the Colorado Book Award for history.
New hire
Mile High Youth Corps, a Denver-based nonprofit youth and workforce development organization, announced that Kia Abdool will serve as its CEO.
Abdool is the fourth chief executive in the organization’s 30-year history.
She has served in school leadership roles and has been a teacher and a coach. She also “is deeply committed to fostering diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging for youth, staff and communities,” according to a news release.
“Mile High Youth Corps is transforming the lives of our youth and improving our workforce across 23 counties,” Abdool said in the release. “I am excited about the opportunity to drive our strategic initiatives and to work alongside corps members and the dedicated staff and community as we lead (Mile High Youth Corps) through this next phase of evolution and growth.”
Abdool most recently worked as an executive leader at Clayton Early Learning and has served as a principal in Denver Public Schools’ first innovation zone. The Denver native holds a master's degree in curriculum and instruction from Peru State College and a master's degree in administrative leadership and policy studies from the University of Colorado-Denver.
“Kia is an exemplary leader with a track record of success within the community,” Mike Smith, secretary of the youth corps board, said in the release. “She brings deep expertise in youth development and is trusted in the community."
Board appointment
The board of Louisville-based Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) appointed MaryAnn Wright to the nine-member board and its compensation committee, according to a news release.
Wright has more than 30 years of experience in the automotive industry, including 18 years at Ford Motor Co. as the director of sustainable mobility technology and hybrid vehicle programs. She helped develop the 2005 Ford Escape Hybrid and the company’s first hydrogen-powered fuel cell fleet program. She most recently worked for Johnson Controls International PLC.
“MaryAnn’s recognized leadership in the automotive industry, and in particular her experience with public companies and energy storage technologies, make her a valuable addition to our board,” David Jansen, chairperson and president of Solid Power, said in the release.
Solid Power develops all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for electric vehicles and mobile power markets, according to its website. Its batteries “replace the flammable liquid electrolyte in a conventional lithium-ion battery with a proprietary sulfide-based solid electrolyte.”