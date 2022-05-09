Welcome to The Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to dennis.huspeni@gazette.com.

Completed mergers

Legacy Banks, with mostly southern Colorado branches, will soon be known as InBank after Denver-based InBankshares Corp. bought out the bank in a merger that will create a $1.2 billion asset bank with 19 branches in Colorado and northern New Mexico, according to a news release.

The deal became final April 29.

“We would like to welcome Legacy’s customers, associates and shareholders to InBank and InBankshares, Corp. The merger of InBank and Legacy Bank is an extremely exciting opportunity for our two organizations,” Ed Francis, chairman, president and CEO for InBankshares Corp. and InBank, said in the release. “The partnership between our banks will allow us to expand the InBank footprint, technology capabilities, product and service delivery, and our commitment to our customers and communities.”

The name change is expected to be completed in the third quarter of this year.

InBankshares (OTCQX: INBC) issued 3.56 million shares of common stock, and paid $21.25 million in cash consideration, to Legacy shareholders.

“Legacy had approximately $484 million in total assets, $306 million in gross loans and $419 million in deposits as of March 31, 2022. Legacy operates nine full-service offices serving customers in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Pueblo West, Cañon City, Buena Vista, Lamar, and Wiley, Colo.,” according to the release.

Lafatettye-based urban-gro Inc. bought Emerald Construction Management Inc. for $7 million, with a maximum $2 million contingent earnout, according to a news release.

urban-gro (NASDAQ: URGO) is “a fully integrated architectural, engineering and cultivation systems integration company for commercial cannabis and food-focused Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) facilities,” according to the release. Emerald, based in Centennial, has been in business for 37 years.

“The Emerald C.M. acquisition represents an important step in our strategy to supply the global indoor CEA market with turn-key design-built facilities,” Chairman and CEO Bradley Nattrass said in the release. “The market for mid-sized turnkey cultivation facilities and vertical farms is underserved, proving urban-gro a unique opportunity to bring the expertise and experience that is needed to deliver high-performance facilities. This acquisition enables us to get our clients to market more quickly while maintaining elite service levels.”

Emerald expects 2021 revenues of $26.5 million and adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 million.

“This union will provide immense value to all our CEA and non-CEA clients as they will be able to take advantage of the expertise, scale, and the complete suite of professional services that urban-gro offers,” Christopher Cullens, CEO of Emerald, said in the release. “There is a gap in the global CEA industry, more specifically with the design build of indoor mid-sized CEA facilities, and we now have the ideal solution to fill it.”