Welcome to The Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to dennis.huspeni@gazette.com.

Promoted

Hearing implant company Cochlear Limited, based in Lone Tree, promoted Lisa Aubert to serve as president of Cochlear Americas, according to a news release.

Aubert had been the vice president of sales for Cochlear Americas and has been with the company for 28 years. She succeeds Tony Manna, who is retiring after 17 years.

“Through Tony’s leadership, we’ve delivered strong growth in sales revenue by expanding awareness and driving referrals for our implantable hearing solutions, and we’ve focused on customer service and support to strengthen our competitive position,” Aubert said in the release.

President responsibilities include “development and execution of the strategic direction for the United States and Canadian operations.” Aubert has a bachelor's degree in communication disorders, a master's degree in audiology and a master's degree in business administration.

“I’m pleased to pass the torch to Lisa as she takes the lead of this incredible organization,” Manna said in the release. “Her broad range of experience within Cochlear and her deep knowledge and understanding of our customers has prepared her for this role.”

Founded in 1981, Cochlear has provided more than 650,000 hearing devices in more than 180 countries, according to the company. It employs more than 4,000 people worldwide.

New hire

Emily Griffith Technical College hired Gideon Geisel as the dean of the College of Trades, Industry and Professional Studies, according to a news release.

Geisel served as assistant principal at George Washington High School for 11 years.

“It’s important to me to bring a K-12 perspective to recruitment because we need to ensure we are intentionally advising young people of the programs and opportunities that exist at Emily Griffith,” Geisel said in the release. “There are so many opportunities for students who may not need to go into debt to achieve their personal and professional goals.”

The dean’s responsibilities include oversight of all trades and industry programs at the college and “working with stakeholders at the school to ensure they are providing students with various opportunities for job placement after they complete their program, engaging with employers to make sure opportunities are available and working with industry to identify new opportunities,” according to the release.

Geisel was born in Pueblo. He earned a bachelor's degree in aviation management at Jacksonville University and his Colorado Accelerated Special Education Licensure from Metropolitan State University. He also earned a master's degree in educational leadership from the University of Denver.