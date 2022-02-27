Welcome to The Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to dennis.huspeni@gazette.com.

Opening Soon

Mountain town grocer Clark’s Market is coming to the big city.

Denver-based co-developers Confluent Development and Kelmore Development broke ground Thursday on the 25,000-square-foot grocery store at the Exchange at Boulevard One, a new mixed-use development off Lowry Boulevard and Pontiac Street.

It’s the first Clark’s Market in metro Denver. It has locations in Aspen, Battlement Mesa, Crested Butte, Norwood, Snowmass Village and Telluride as well as Blanding, Utah, and Sedona, Arizona.

“After more than 40 years of serving our mountain and ski town communities with individualized products and services, we’re looking forward to expanding our footprint into the Denver area,” owner and CEO Tom Clark Jr. said in a news release. “Establishing a presence in the metro area is uncharted territory for us, but we are deeply familiar with Denver's culture, preferences and needs, and the essence of a mountain town resonates well with its residents.”

Clark’s Market will include a bakery, meat department and fish ice table, deli, stone-fired pizza and an Italian gelato wheel. It also will have beer on tap, wine and an on-site liquor store.

“Confluent is pleased to fulfill our promise of welcoming a Colorado-born, family-owned specialty organic grocer to this unique, modern neighborhood,” Nick Kitaeff, senior development director at Confluent Development, said in the release.

The Exchange at Boulevard One project is the only commercial development at Boulevard One. It will include retail, apartments, single-family homes and public spaces in Lowry’s newest neighborhood, serving 25,000 residents in 15,000 households, according to the release.

Store construction is expected to be finished by early 2023.

Closing

After 43 years in business, Rocky Mountain Harley-Davidson in Littleton closes Monday, according to a social media post by the business.

“Based on changes in this overall market, and in accordance with Harley-Davidson Motor Company’s network strategy, we will be retiring as an authorized Harley-Davidson dealership,” according to the post.

Company officials did not return a call from The Denver Gazette seeking comment.

The dealership at 2885 W. County Line Road in Littleton, owned by Kathy Yevoli, has been in operation since 1979.

It was the driving force behind the 36-year annual Children’s Hospital Toy Run, started by part-owner Vincent Terranova. The last run, unless someone else steps in, was in December.

“This isn’t what we envisioned for our staff, our family or the future of Rocky Mountain Harley-Davidson, but we will respectfully take a bow, and always remember that we, RMH-D and our RMFM’s, will always be, ‘A WAY OF LIFE,’” according to the Facebook post.