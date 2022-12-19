Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to savannah.mehrtens@denvergazette.com.
OPENING
A Nordstrom Rack is coming to Aurora fall of 2023, according to a press release from the Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc.
Located in Southlands, a shopping center owned and managed by M & J Wilkow, the 30,000 square-foot store will be close to E-470 and Smoky Hill Road in Aurora. This addition will mean that the company operates eight Nordstrom Rack stores and two Nordstrom stores in Colorado. Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail store for Nordstrom, Inc., offering discounts on apparel, accessories, beauty, home and shoes.
This store will also support easy returns and alterations from online orders.
"We are thrilled to welcome premier retailer Nordstrom Rack, a best-in-class operation that will be an outstanding addition to Southland's shopping experience," said Gregg Wilkow, executive vice president, M & J Wilkow.
NOW HIRING
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will hold a recruiting event Dec. 20 to support individuals who are interested in applying for a job.
The TSA is working to ensure there is an adequate amount of staff for the new year, according to TSA Federal Security Director for Colorado Larry Nau. This job opportunity offers full federal benefits, which includes paid leave and healthcare plans. Those who attend the event will receive information about full and part-time TSA positions and complete steps of the hiring process.
The starting pay at the Denver airport is $24.23 per hour with opportunities for pay increases after six months, according to the release. There is a sign-on bonus of $5,000 for new hires in Denver — $2,500 after onboarding and an additional $2,500 after one year of service. This will apply to anyone who onboards through September 30, 2023.
The event will be held at the TSA Administrative Offices, 3855 Lewiston St., fourth floor, in Aurora. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. It can take between three to four hours. Candidates need two valid forms of state or federal identification.
DEVELOPMENT
An investment firm closed a deal in early September 2022 on just under 15 acres of land in Denver. The Houston-based real estate investment firm Lovett Industrial plans to develop Broadway Logistics Center, a 201,329 square foot Class A front-park rear-load building.
The building will offer a 32-foot clear height, 6-inch reinforced concrete slab, 204 auto parking stalls, 57 dock-high doors, 130-foot truck courts and 50 trailer parks, according to a press release. The building also plans to have a storefront office space. Construction started in November and is expected to be completed by October 2023. The center will have direct access to both 70th Avenue and Broadway and will be accessible by I-25, I-76 and the 270 loop.
“Development sites for class A industrial in Central Denver are unique and occupier demand is strong,” Ted Hart, senior managing director at Lovett Industrial, said in a press release.
This will be the second Denver-area development for the company, which also recently broke ground on Lovett 76 Logistics Center.