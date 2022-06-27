Welcome to The Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to dennis.huspeni@gazette.com.

Now Open

Oncology research and development company Loxo Oncology at Lilly opened a 113,000-square-foot laboratory in Louisville’s Colorado Tech Center earlier this month.

The site at 600 Tech Court consolidates the company’s 150 employees, who previously had been at a Boulder location. Most of those workers are scientists and the company has plans to hire 22 more this year, according to a news release. Job openings are at loxooncology.com.

It was built by general contractor Whiting-Turner and designed by CPG Architects.

Loxo is the oncology research and development unit of global pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly. It focuses on small molecule drug discovery in oncology.

Before its acquisition by Lilly in 2019, Loxo “pioneered a therapy that won a first-of-its-kind approval from the FDA, delivering to patients a cancer therapy that can treat an array of tumors regardless of where they are in the body,” according to the release.

*

Korean “double-fried” chicken restaurant Bonchon opened a new location at 3970 Buchtel Blvd., off Colorado Boulevard, in Denver last week, according to a news release.

Owner Henry Lee owns two other restaurants in Aurora and Central Park, with plans to open new locations in Westminster and Colorado Springs in coming months.

“The Denver area has fully embraced Bonchon, so we are happy to be opening a new restaurant for current and future fans, only aiding the growth of the global Crunch Out Loud movement,” Lee said in the release. “We are looking forward to serving southeast Denver Bonchon fans closer to home.”