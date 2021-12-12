Welcome to The Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to dennis.huspeni@gazette.com.
NOW OPEN
Giddy up. Western apparel retailer Lucchese opened its first brick-and-mortar store in Denver over the weekend at 1883 16th St., just in time for the 2022 National Western Stock Show in January.
"With its expansive open spaces, vast ranches and rich western history, Colorado is a natural fit for Lucchese,” Shannon McGimsey, director of retail, said in a statement. “Lucchese has a long-standing relationship with Colorado, whether through our customers here or the annual stock show. We look forward to being able to serve our customers, both locals and travelers, in this new store.”
The 138-year-old retailer, founded in Texas, sells footwear, apparel, housewares and accessories. Customers can order custom boots and the Denver store is decorated with five new cowboy hat pendants, specially designed for Denver, according to a release.
NEW HIRES
Denver-based JNS Architecture + Interior Design hired two interior designers and an architectural intern, according to a release.
The new interior designers are Jessica Swida, who most recently worked for a local multifamily interior design firm, and Kayla Goldberg, who comes from San Francisco and helped design interiors for the Hilton Garden Inn Boulder, Embassy Suites by Hilton Boulder and The Fitzgerald.
Architectural intern Adriana Oñate has worked as a fabrication designer and produced shop and fabrication drawings and digital models for projects such as Meow Wolf.
“As we continue to expand our reach nationally with projects in emerging neighborhoods in all corners of the country, we’re excited to bolster our team with new talent. The additions of Jessica, Kayla and Adriana will continue to build on our creativity and further strengthen our design capacity,” Nicole Nathan, partner at JNS, said in a statement. “Their backgrounds, fresh perspectives and enthusiasm add great depth and make for valuable additions to the firm.”
JNS specializes in hospitality, multifamily and mixed-used projects across the country, including The Crawford and The Maven in downtown Denver.
NOW OPEN
Promising to bring the “golden age of cocktails and art” to downtown Denver, BEZEL opened in the Sheraton Denver Downtown earlier this month, off Court Place and the 16th Street Mall.
The drink menu offers “beloved classics, 21st century original creations and thoughtfully crafted mocktails,” according to a release. It’s open after 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.
“We are thrilled to help bring this new and beautifully designed cocktail concept to downtown Denver, creating a truly welcoming environment for every occasion from date night to casual happy hours, to private parties, exquisite bar bites, lively music and creative drinks,” said Kendra Anderson, co-founder and managing partner of MQ Hospitality Consulting Group.
The food menu includes “artful arrangement of antipasti” and “Petite Plates” of salmon crudo, bison sliders, a Colorado lamb loin and a Wagyu flat iron.
“BEZEL creates a full sensory experience that starts when you walk in and are greeted by an impeccably appointed staff and an awe-inspiring space and is followed by a food and beverage experience that inspires and combines a unique mix of nostalgia for eras gone by,” said General Manager Ravin Buzzell.