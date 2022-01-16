Welcome to The Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to dennis.huspeni@gazette.com.

Now open

Two new coffee retailers opened at Denver International Airport in recent weeks.

On Thursday, minority and women-owned Kabod Coffee started serving “locally roasted, single-source Ethiopian coffee, Colorado baked goods, and grab-and-go food,” according to a news release.

“We know our passengers and employees enjoy coffee day and night and Kabod Coffee has made a commitment to operate 24 hours a day, which is remarkable given the challenges businesses are experiencing today,” airport CEO Phil Washington said in the release.

Owner Muluye Hailemariam has been part of the airport's concessions community since joining the kiosk program and the Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Program in 2011.

“Coffee is culture in Ethiopia,” said Hailemariam. “I am honored to bring my heritage and the finest unblended organic coffee to the thousands of daily travelers through DEN.”

Kabod joins Caribou Coffee, which opened last month, the first concession built as part of phase one of the Great Hall renovations. It serves “handcrafted beverages including hot and iced teas, nitro cold brew coffee on tap, ice cream and all-day food items,” according to the release.

Coming soon

Chicago-based Brennan Investment Group started moving dirt on the 18-acre, three-building Centennial Business Center near East Arapahoe Road and South Peoria Street, according to a news release from real estate company CBRE.

It’s the group’s fourth development in metro Denver since 2018. At full build-out, it will include 219,956 square feet of industrial space at 7194 S. Revere Parkway, Centennial. The first building has 47,578 square feet and is already pre-leased, though officials have not disclosed the name of the tenant.

“Denver’s Southeast market expects to see healthy, long-term demand for industrial space as companies continue to modify their supply chains to serve concentrated populations with short-term delivery,” John Torp, vice president of Brennan Investment Group, said in the release. “Centennial Business Center will sit in proximity to a sophisticated labor force and high-end customer base, as well as immediate access to Centennial Airport, the second busiest private airport in the nation.”

Todd Witty and Daniel Close are the CBRE brokers marketing the property, expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2022.