Opening soon

Milwaukee-based Continental Properties started construction on the Springs Peña Station, a 272-unit apartment complex northeast of I-70 and Peña Boulevard, according to a news release.

The company has built three suburban-style apartment projects in Colorado Springs, but this is its first in the metro Denver area.

“Nearly 100,000 jobs were added in the Denver metro area in 2021. We expect to see strong employment growth from nearby employers including Denver International Airport, Gaylord Rockies Resort, Buckley Air Force Base, UC Hospital, and Children's Hospital Colorado,” Heather Riggs, Continental’s vice president of multifamily operations, said in the release. “Springs at Pena Station will be the only two-story, direct entrance apartment community in the area, featuring attached garages and spacious loft apartments.”

Construction is expected to last well into 2023. But pre-leasing starts as early as fall 2022, according to the release. “Move-ins are expected as early as December 2022 with the completion of the community clubhouse and first building.”

For more information, visit springsapartments.com.

Now open

Owners Christian Jones and Brian Anobile hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony earlier this month to mark the opening of FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers Applewood, 2801 Youngfield St., Unit 170, Golden.

The center includes typical physical therapy equipment, but also “infrared goggles, balance pads and a safety overhead support system” that helps patients balance on things like a treadmill while building strength, according to a news release.

“We wanted to bring FYZICAL to the Applewood community to provide a physical therapy clinic that offers a different level of personalized one-on-one patient care that is seldom seen in our field,” Dr. Christian Jones said in the release. “It is our vision to offer unique services that can only be found at FYZICAL to help reduce fall risks, improve wellness, and improve lives!”

For more information, visit fyzical.com.