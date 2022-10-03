Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to dennis.huspeni@gazette.com.
Promoted
The Colorado Medical Society named longtime employee Dean Holzkamp its next CEO, according to a news release.
Holzkamp, who has served as the Medical Society’s chief operating officer and director of communications in his 21 years there, takes over for Bryan Campbell.
Campbell resigned in June, after leading the society through the pandemic — he started Jan. 1, 2020.
“It is a great honor to become CEO of CMS,” Holzkamp said in the release. “I believe in the mission of this organization and the physicians of Colorado, our CMS leadership, CMS staff, and our component and specialty society allies. I look forward to working with all interested partners to advance and improve our medical society to engage all Colorado physicians in the important work of improving patient care and creating healthier communities.”
Holzkamp’s duties include managing staff and building relationships “with organizations across the state and nation that serve physicians and patients,” according to the release.
“Dean’s stable and thoughtful leadership throughout his time at CMS make him an exceptional leader for CMS now and into the future. He understands where CMS has been and where we are going,” President Patrick Pevoto said. “The Board of Directors has full trust that he will carry out the strategic goals of CMS in diversity, equity and inclusion, membership growth and retention, and helping physicians when we need help.”
Newly appointed
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis appointed three new members to the Colorado Board of Health, according to a news release.
The board creates rules related to public health in Colorado and approves money for public health grant programs.
Appointees include:
- Dr. Christina Suh, representing the 6th Congressional District, for a term expiring March 1, 2025. Dr. Suh, director of clinical content for Phreesia Inc., has experience with pediatric medicine and expertise in “immunizations, disease management, nutrition, food security, physical activity, cardiometabolic disease prevention, and environment and its impact on health,” according to the release.
- Jeffrey Kuhr, representing the 3rd Congressional District, for a term expiring March 1, 2025. Kuhr has served as the director of Mesa County Public Health since 2011. He is also is an adjunct faculty member at Creighton University College of Nursing. Kuhr received the COVID-19 Pandemic Leadership Award from the Colorado House of Representatives in 2021, according to the release.
- Broomfield Mayor Guyleen Castriotta, representing the 7th Congressional District, for a term expiring March 1, 2026. She currently serves as the chair for the Broomfield County boards of Health and Human Services and has “contributed to the Broomfield County’s public health improvement plans and environmental safety initiatives,” according to the release.