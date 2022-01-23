Welcome to The Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to dennis.huspeni@gazette.com.

New hire

Jeff Kloska is the new director of the Colorado Air and Space Port, according to a news release.

A former aviation director from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Kloska worked with both the cities of Dallas and Fort Worth. He’s also past president of the Texas Airports Council.

“Jeff has an extensive background in aviation and business management, which makes him an excellent choice for this position,” Alisha Reis, interim Adams County manager, said in a news release. “There’s so much potential at Colorado Air and Space Port and we’re excited to have someone with Jeff’s experience help shape its future.”

The space port, in Watkins northwest of state highways 36 and 79, has ambitions to “serve as America’s hub for commercial space transportation, research, and development.” It’s working toward horizontal launch facilities for suborbital transportation.

Kloska, a Metropolitan State University of Denver graduate, has experience in airport operations, security, maintenance, administration and management at airports of various sizes, including busy general aviation and medium hubs.

Now open

Franchise operator Renovation Sells has opened its first Colorado location in Denver, and Jason Maier will run the office, according to a news release.

The Chicago-based company started in 2017 and works to renovate homes before they go to market. It’s up to nine franchises.

Maier worked for TIAA for 13 years, including as the company's former director of product management.

“In May 2020, the company I had been working for offered a voluntary separation package as a result of the pandemic,” Maier said in a news release. “I knew I wanted to take the package but did not want to return to corporate America. … My wife, who is an interior designer, and I had always discussed flipping houses but while working full-time, neither of us had the time to. I decided, with the support of Jacey (my wife), that this was our chance to build something of our own and start flipping houses.”