Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion news here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to [email protected].

CBRE

Stephanie Greene has joined the commercial real estate and investment firm CBRE in a national role. Green is now the managing director and sustainability solutions leader for Americas Consulting. Greene will work to expand CBRE’s sustainability services in the Americas and consult clients on the decarbonization of their real estate portfolio.

She previously led a large global buildings sustainability team at the Rocky Mountain Institute, which “enabled electric, zero-carbon, grid-interactive buildings,” according to a news release. Greene also worked as the director of clean transportation strategy and policy at Pacific Gas and Electric Co., where she managed an electric vehicle initiative.

“Stephanie has a proven track record of accelerating sustainability in the built environment. Her expertise will help our clients navigate the increasingly complex sustainability landscape and help them develop clear roadmaps for achieving their goals,” CBRE Chief Sustainability Officer Robert Bernard said in a news release.

Colorado Bankers Association

The Colorado Bankers Association has promoted Brandon Knudtson from director of membership to chief financial officer. Knudtson joined the association in 2016, tasked with overseeing and managing the annual budget, tracing financials and monitoring payroll. He will continue managing memberships in addition to serving as CFO.

Before working for CBA, Knudtson spent five years with US Bank, starting as a universal banker and rising to branch manager. He also serves on the advisory board for Bank On Denver and a steering committee for the Colorado Office of Financial Empowerment.

“Brandon ties his success to the success of others and the organization,” CEO Jenifer Waller said in a news release. “His knowledge, strong work ethic and positive demeanor make him a valuable asset to the organization and to our membership.”

Metro Denver Economic Development Corp.

Daniel Ryley has been appointed as vice president of corporate attraction for the Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation, or EDC, an affiliate of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce. The EDC is a regional entity serving the nine-county Denver metro area and northern Colorado.

“I am honored and incredibly excited to be joining the Metro Denver EDC team, where I will bring my passion and experience in supporting businesses and communities through economic development to the broader Metro Denver region,” Ryley said in a news release.

Ryley previously worked as the executive director of the Arvada Economic Development Association, pursuing economic development for the City of Arvada. There he led initiatives aimed at fostering business expansions, relocation and commercial real estate development.

“Daniel has a sterling reputation across Colorado’s business community for professionalism and delivering on critical opportunities,” EDC President Raymond H. Gonzales said in a news release. “With a track record of success and two decades of experience as a practitioner of economic development in Colorado, we know he will have a short learning curve and create an immediate impact on our organization and the larger business community.”

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck

Nichole Burnett has joined the board of directors of PawsCo, a nonprofit that relies on a network of foster homes and individual care to shelter animals, along with shelter partnerships. Burnett is an associate at the Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck real estate department in Denver. She will serve a two-year term on the board overseeing the organization’s strategic plan.

The law firm’s Denver office also brought on Jack Hobaugh as a shareholder and member of the corporate and business department. Hobaugh will work on technology transactions, cybersecurity law and privacy law. He most recently served as senior corporate counsel and worked as a software engineer before launching his legal career.

Claire Havelda, also of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck’s real estate department, was appointed to the board of directors of Denver Children’s Home, a residential treatment center for youth. Havelda, who has experience as a youth treatment counselor at DCH and a guardian ad litem, will serve a three-year term.

“I saw firsthand the incredible impact DCH has had on the lives of at-risk children and their families,” Havelda said in a news release. “Placements like DCH provide a critical lifeline for children involved with the dependency and neglect courts. It is a privilege and an honor to play a small part in supporting their mission.”