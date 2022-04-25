Welcome to The Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to dennis.huspeni@gazette.com.
Now open
Indoor golf simulator and cocktail bar One Shot Back opened earlier this month at 2134 Curtis St. in Denver, according to a news release.
The bar uses TrackMan golf course simulators with “more than 130 courses and games for golfers of every skill level with technology that’s trusted by the pros,” the release states.
“After working in the industry for over a decade each, we knew we wanted to create a bar experience where anyone can come in, feel as if they are being welcomed into our home and, most of all, have fun,” Samantha Menendez, who co-founded One Shot Back with Jason Danielsen, said in the release.
“We saw a gap in the market. With the growing demand during the pandemic, established similar concepts were often fully booked, not conveniently located downtown, or felt like they were only for experienced golfers,” Danielsen said in the release. “We realized if we wanted a place that had everything we were looking for, it was time for us to try and do it ourselves.”
Customers can book reservations on one of two simulators or a one-on-one lesson with a coach. For more information, visit the company’s website at oneshotback.com.
Opening soon
Riot Hospitality Group, which recently opened Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row in Denver’s Ballpark Neighborhood, plans to open a restaurant and bar named Riot House next door, 1920 Market St., according to a news release.
Riot Hospitality officials, with Monfort Companies and MAR Ventures, plan to redevelop the 21,000-square-foot building with a “large center bar, dance floor, rooftop patio and world-class audio visual system.”
It’s the second Riot House, the first being in Scottsdale, Arizona, and Riot Hospitality 12th location.
“We’re excited to continue our partnership with Riot Hospitality Group to deliver yet another unique entertainment offering to Denver and its Ballpark neighborhood,” Kenneth Monfort, executive vice president of Monfort Companies, said in the release. “Like Whiskey Row, Riot House will bring an elevated nightlife offering to the area, contributing to a broader vision to transform the district into a vibrant destination for entertainment.”
Construction is set to begin at the end of the year and is expected to last 10 to 12 months.
Monfort Companies has been busy in the Ballpark neighborhood after opening McGregor Square across from Coors Field in 2021. Earlier this month, the company sold the Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row building to local real estate investor Jim Blumenthal, but it continues to lease and operate it with Riot Hospitality Group. The company partnered with Magnetic Capital to bring back piano bar Howl at the Moon to 2100 Larimer St., with an expected fall opening.