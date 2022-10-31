Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to savannah.mehrtens@denvergazette.com.

TOWN MANAGEMENT

Diane Arthur took over as assistant town manager for the town of Parker on Oct. 31.

Arthur, who previously served as the deputy city manager for the City of Surprise in Arizona, will work in partnership with the Town Manager Michelle Kievela. As the assistant town manager, Arthur’s role is to aid in providing key leadership, strategic direction and oversight in addition to serving as a liaison and partner to town issues, policy matters, assigned projects and more.

Prior to serving as deputy city manager, Arthur held the roles of public information officer and marketing and communications director for Surprise, where she was with for 16 years.

“I’m excited to welcome Diane Arthur to the Town of Parker,” Kivela said in a press release. “Diane brings great administrative experience to our team and has a proven track record of leadership at the local government level. She helped build a successful and well-regarded communications and marketing operation during her time with the City of Surprise, and we think she will be a great asset in helping us continue to innovate and move forward here in Parker.”

AEROSPACE

Ball Aerospace named Hope Damphousse as vice president of strategic operations on Oct. 19.

Damphousse will lead the company’s Washington, D.C. office, where she will guide public policy, regulatory and government relations activities, in addition to strategic planning and partnerships. She joined Ball Aerospace in 2008 and has since supported various roles in the Strategic Operations Department, most recently serving as senior director within the business unit. Prior to her work at the company, she served as the legislative advisor to U.S. Senator Robert Bennett of Utah and U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

“Hope is a respected leader with an impeccable record of solving complex challenges through strong, collaborative relationships, trusted communications and a passion and dedication for mission success,” Ball Aerospace President David Kaufman said in a press release. “She brings extensive government and legislative affairs experience to her new role as the company’s senior executive in the Washington, D.C. area. We are thrilled to have her in this role.”

ENERGY

Crusoe Energy Systems LLC announced Tara Green as Chief People Officer on Oct. 19.

Green is responsible for leading Crusoe’s team in organizational structuring, recruiting, training and development, employee engagement, compensation, diversity and inclusion, team culture, and more. She offers over 25 years of experience in people strategy and operations in this new role.

Prior to this role, Green was the vice president and head of people at Aurora, a rapidly scaling autonomous vehicle startup. There, she served as a leader to support the company through major events including the pandemic and an acquisition. Green also served as the senior vice president and chief people officer at Originate, a technology and design innovation studio.

“I’m thrilled to join a company with a mission that is so inspiring and accessible, allowing for material impact today and limitless global impact in the future”, Green said in a press release. “I’m excited to spend my days with talented, passionate, growth-minded people who are collectively engaged in reshaping and harmonizing the critical needs of our climate with awesome opportunities emanating from our digital world. As the company expands and scales, I look forward to leading the team with intention to evolve our culture and curate employee experiences that decade upon decade will be highly motivating, learning-oriented, respectful and tuned-in.”