Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to [email protected].

PROMOTION

The Credit Union of Colorado promoted Phil Smith from chief operating officer to president according to a press release.

Smith served in his previous role since 2010, where he came from the Public Service Credit Union where he was vice president. In addition to his roles at the credit union, he is also the volunteer board president for the Community College of Aurora Foundation. He has also served as a CU Student Choice board member and was an inaugural member of Filene’s i3 innovative leadership program, according to the press release.

The Credit Union of Colorado was founded in 1934 and is a member-owned financial institution with over 140,000 members.

“I’m proud to have the opportunity to continue and foster Credit Union of Colorado’s legacy in my role as president,” Smith said in the press release. “Every day our team endeavors to actively support our members and the communities we serve.”

LEADER

St. Mary’s Academy Board of Trustees announced on Jan. 23 that Iswari Natarajan was unanimously selected as the eighth president and Head of School.

Natarajan, who begins her role on July 1, joined the Academy’s staff in 2012 as a teacher and the chair of the mathematics department. She will be stepping into the role following outgoing president Bill Barrett. She was promoted to high school principal in 2018 and then to assistant head of school/high school principal in Spring 2022. Her current position as vice president of academic affairs/high school principal began at the start of this school year.

Before going into education, Natarajan had a career in electrical and computer engineering and research. She won a handful of awards for her work in education and leadership. She will be the first person of color to lead SMA, according to the press release.

“I am committed to working together with all our stakeholders as we create trailblazing educational experiences that are boldly innovative, intuitively collaborative, and thoroughly transformative to make St. Mary's Academy a destination school,” Natarajan said in a press release.

RENT

McGregor Square, the multi-use development in Lower Downtown Denver, has leased its final tenant, Renewable Energy Systems Americas Inc. which took the last 43,000 square feet.

This announcement means that all tenants have moved into the office spaces in this development, located directly across from Coors Field. The development’s total office space is total office space is 208,335 square feet and holds nine tenants across multiple industries, according to the press release. The director of leasing for McGregor Square, Jordan Deifik, noted that this development offers a desirable location and amenities in addition to having local management.

“We could not be more excited to have all our office tenants moved in and working at McGregor Square,” Patrick Walsh, McGregor Square CEO said in a press release. “The energy that a full office building brings to our development cannot be overstated and it is so great to see companies and people committed to downtown with everything that has been going on the past few years.”