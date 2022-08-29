Welcome to The Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to dennis.huspeni@gazette.com.
Opening Saturday
Tickets are on sale now for the Saturday opening of Pixar Putt, an 18-hole “pop-up” mini golf course with hole themes from Pixar movies at McGregor’s Square Rally Hotel, 1600 20th St., Denver.
The open-air course will be open from 3 to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Nov. 27. Tickets, which are only being sold digitally, are available starting at $25.50 at pixarputt.com.
It’s “made up of 18 fun and interactive holes inspired by the stories, characters, and icons from some of Disney and Pixar's most beloved films including Toy Story, The Incredibles, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, Coco, A Bug's Life, Wall-E, and Inside Out,” according to a news release.
The course is presented by Rockefeller Productions and TEG Life Like Touring. “Pixar Putt After Dark” for customers over 18 years old is Thursday, Friday and Saturday after 7 p.m.
Now open
California-based home good store Parachute opened its first Colorado store earlier this month at 240 St. Paul St., #102, in Cherry Creek North, according to a news release.
The store “is designed to feel like home with four distinct rooms,” according to the release, including a kitchen, living room, bedroom and bathroom. The company specializes in bedding, bath ware, robes and home décor.
“Living Room and Kitchen highlight the brand's growing furniture collection and table top décor while the bedrooms showcase bed frames, nightstands, and mattresses, all dressed in the brand's signature bedding,” according to the release. “The designated Bath area has a marble sink for customers to experience the plush bath towels first hand. The store also includes designated fitting rooms to try on fan-favorite robes and loungewear.”
A Boulder location is scheduled to open in September.
Now open
Blow dry bar franchise company Blo Blow Dry Bar opened a Centennial location at 7537 S. University Blvd., Unit #D6, by owner Shaela Blanchard.
“I lost my father when I was young and grew up watching my mom raise me as a single mother,” Blanchard said in a news release. “Watching my mom work hard with one income and then going through something similar myself, working hard and supporting my family has always been the motivation behind my entrepreneurial spirit. Blo Blow Dry Bar allows me to create a balanced life and pamper the community at the same time.”
Services include “five signature styles on its hair menu, a la carte options, a variety of hair treatments, plus five signature makeup looks and a brand new section of customized looks,” according to the release.
Blo Blow Dry Bar is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit blomedry.com or call 720-398-8595.