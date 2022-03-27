Welcome to The Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to dennis.huspeni@gazette.com.

Opening soon

Springtime brings thoughts of planting and Denver-area pop-up garden markets are returning in force.

Plum Creek Garden Market officials said six locations offering more than 700 plant varieties will be open in the metro Denver area from April 23 through June 30. Openings, as always, are dependent on weather.

Jeremy Friedman started the first Plum Creek Garden Market in Castle Rock in 2013.

“It feels great that we can help fledgling as well as experienced gardeners fulfill their vision for their outdoor space,” Friedman said in a news release. “Gardening is such a personal endeavor and brings so much joy to people young and old. Each year we look forward to helping our Front Range customers by providing quality plants, flowers and other garden support.”

Here are location addresses and phone numbers for the 2022 season:

• 17204 S. Golden Road, Golden, 80401, 720-692-8153

• 1506 S. Wilcox St., Castle Rock, 80104, 720-630-1461

• In the parking lot of the Aspen Grove Shopping Center, 7301 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, 80120, 720-693-1161

• 130 Wells St., Erie, 80516, 720-693-0544

• 2851 Valmont Road, Boulder, 80301, 303-870-1537

• 8510 Northfield Blvd., Denver, 80238, 720-682-2977

For more information, visit the Plum Creek Garden Market website.

Now open

D1 Training reopened March 21 in Littleton at a new location, 8154 S. Kipling Parkway, unit A-110, according to a news release.

The previous location was renamed Panorama Wellness and Sports Institute “and is no longer affiliated with D1 Training,” according to the release.

“The group training facility employs a sports-science backed regimen led by certified coaches to help people of all ages achieve their sport and fitness goals,” according to the release.

Heath Robberson and Amy Abraham, described as local entrepreneurs, are the owners. D1 Training franchise owners include former Denver Broncos Von Miller, Tim Tebow and Peyton Manning, the release states.

“When we decided to go out and start a business, we were looking for something that allowed us to contribute to our community and also work in an area of shared personal passion,” Robberson and Abraham said in the release. “Our core values align with D1 Training’s and we loved that the brand is consistent, science-based, and the training is designed and delivered by expert coaches. We both have kids that would benefit from a concept as incredible as D1 Training. We are excited to help athletes of all ages in Littleton grow on and off the field. “

A grand opening is planned for 4 to 8 p.m. April 8. For more information, call 303-309-4059 or visit the D1 Training website.