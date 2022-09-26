Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to dennis.huspeni@gazette.com.

Opening Friday

A national specialty grocer called Pop Up Grocer is opening a Denver location on Friday. The move followed openings in Chicago, Miami, New York, Los Angeles and Austin, according to a news release.

Pop Up Grocer opens from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily starting Friday at 2645 Walnut St. in Denver’s River North (RiNo) neighborhood. It’s close to the Denver Central Market food hall.

The store is only open until Oct. 30.

Pop Up Grocer officials said more than 300 products, from some 120 brands, will be available for products in food, beverage, home, body and pet care. The brands represented are “committed to sustainability, ingredient transparency and innovative flavor bundled into uniquely-designed, creative packaging,” according to the release.

“Denver is an active, wellness-minded city that has welcomed a lot of new residents in the last few years,” Founder and CEO Emily Schildt said in the release. “We’re thrilled to meet their enthusiasm for adventure with a like-minded array of products that are the perfect complement to their lifestyle.”

The store will carry national brands, such as Christie’s Chips, The Hampton Grocer and Courtside, along with several Colorado brands, such as Hazlo tequila mixer, Rowdy Mermaid kombucha and vegan Byte Bars. Officials said 5% of in-store sales are donated “to one emerging band and its founder.”

For more information, visit the company’s website popupgrocer.com.

Now open

Birch Road, an independent “neighborhood clubhouse” for members to bring their own alcohol and socialize, opened earlier this month at 3845 Lipan St. in Denver.

With memberships starting at $105 per month, a customer (and two guests) “have unlimited access to the clubhouse and a personal locker in a temperature-controlled bottle storage cellar, as well as access to the member lounge and tasting room,” according to a news release. There’s also an 2,500-square-foot, dog-friendly, patio.

“We fell in love with Denver after visiting family over the last couple of years, specifically because it has a strong bevvie culture – there’s respect for craft cocktails, a strong distillery and brewery culture and a desire to explore,” CEO and Co-Founder Kim Bosse said in the release. “Birch Road is all about exploration – the hunt for hidden gems or the perfect bottle – and we look forward to providing space for Denverites to connect with others and share their recent discoveries or long-time favorites.”

Birch Road started with a Chicago location in 2014.

For more information, visit the company website birchroad.com.