Welcome to The Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to dennis.huspeni@gazette.com.

New hires

The Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce hired Rachel Beck as its new senior director of government affairs and executive director of the Colorado Competitive Council, according to a news release.

Beck, vice president of government affairs for the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation, starts March 31.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rachel to the Chamber team,” President and CEO J. J. Ament said in the release. “The Colorado Competitive Council is the premier business organization and advocacy group in Colorado. C3 has statewide reach and a diverse group of investors determined to take a collaborative approach to policy development. With her background and experience, I have no doubt that Rachel will be an asset to our organization and region in her dual role as senior director of government affairs for the Chamber and executive director of C3.”

She has served on the board of directors for the Council of Neighbors and Organizations, the Palmer Land Trust, the Colorado Springs Press Association and the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs Gallery of Contemporary Art. Beck earned a master’s degree in political management from George Washington University.

“The opportunity to combine my knowledge of business issues with the dedication and reach of these organizations is an honor, and I cannot wait to see all we accomplish on behalf of Colorado employers,” Beck said in the release.

Investment bank Piper Sandler Cos. continues to grow its Denver-based special district group, with six hires in 2022 alone, bringing the group to almost 30 employees, according to a news release.

Minneapolis-based Piper (NYSE: PIPR) hired Sheila Mares as senior vice president and Ludvig Ragnarsson as vice president, the seventh member of the practice group’s quantitative team.

“We are delighted to have Sheila and Ludvig on the team, as we continue to add the resources needed to serve our growing client base,” Zach Bishop, managing director of the special district group, said in the release. “Sheila and Ludvig add crucial components to our team of market-leading experts who work to ensure that home ownership remains attainable by increasing the supply of housing to meet the needs of our growing communities.”

Both came from D.A. Davidson. Mares spent eight years there as a member of the banking and administrative teams. Ragnarsson was quantitative analyst for two years.

Earlier this year, Piper hired Michael Lund to be the special district group's senior vice president. He “adds significant capabilities and client relationships from his 20 years in the industry,” according to the release.

Promotion

BKD CPAs & Advisors promoted Jennifer Hallam to a Denver-based regional marketing role and hired Cecily Waters to fill Hallam’s previous position in the Colorado/Salt Lake practice unit, according to a news release.

Hallam’s regional marketing director role covers 14 markets in eight states, including Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, Nebraska, Illinois, Wisconsin, Colorado and Utah.

“Jennifer brings a collaborative approach to our marketing structure and a wealth of experience working in different sized markets and industries,” North Region Managing Partner Jeff Ronsse said in the release. “Having a wide range of experience within BKD provides a great perspective for working with our firm leadership and industry leaders to develop and implement growth opportunities.”

Hallam is on the board of the Denver Metro Chamber Leadership Foundation, is a Mile High United Way Women United member and an active alumna with her Leadership Denver class (2009).

Waters planned and executed integrated marketing communications plans for clients in the hospitality, IT, software and hardware, and health care industries. She is a 2010 graduate of Auburn University with a bachelor’s degree in communications.