New president
Regis University named Salvador D. Aceves as its new president effective Jan. 1, according to a news release.
Aceves, the university’s first lay president, previously served as the senior vice president and chief financial officer since 2014. His appointment caps an eight-month national search by a 16-member search committee of trustees, faculty, staff, alumni and students, according to the release. The search committee was led by Dr. Jo Ann Rooney, a Regis Trustee and former president of Loyola University Chicago.
Before joining Regis, Aceves worked in other Jesuit universities as an administrator and faculty member. He has a background at Fordham University and the University of San Francisco. Aceves graduated from the University of San Francisco with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting, a doctoral degree in education, and a Master of Science in Taxation from Golden Gate University. Outside of education, he also worked for Price Waterhouse and Citibank.
“Regis University is very fortunate to have Salvador lead at this time in history, not only as the first layperson to take the helm but the first Latino,” Regis University board member Nita Gonzales said in the release. “Dr. Aceves is a highly talented individual whose career and personal accomplishments have given him the skill set and capabilities needed to lead, to meet the many needs and challenges that Regis University, our City, our State, and our Nation face today.”
Nonprofit promotions
Colorado Access, a non-profit health care company, named Annie Lee as its first new president and CEO in 16 years, according to a news release.
Lee is the first woman and person of color to hold this position. Lee's recent leadership team appointments include: Dr. Tamaan Osbourne-Roberts as the chief medical officer and vice president of health strategy; Joy Twesigye as the vice president of Health Systems Integration and Dana Pepper as the vice president of Provider Engagement.
“We are bringing in new innovative thinkers who have all been on the forefront of advancing health care systems that are responsive to the needs of the people they serve,” Lee said in the release.
CU promotion
University of Colorado Boulder President Todd Saliman named Danielle Radovich Piper as senior vice president for external relations and strategy, according to a news release. She will begin her position on Jan. 3.
In the newly create position, Radovich Piper will be responsible for coordinating external efforts for the university system in all forms of outreach. She will work closely with the CU Board of Regents, according to the release.
Since 2007, Radovich Piper has held a position as chief of staff for Congressman Ed Perlmutter, who is retiring from Congress. Saliman eliminated two unfilled executive-level positions to redirect the money for this new position, which makes it revenue neutral, according to the release.
Radovich Piper will lead part of the restructured administration in the President’s Office and focus both on external relations and internal operations. The current Senior Vice President for Internal Operations and Chief of Staff Leonard Dinegar will oversee internal operations, according to the release.
“Danielle has substantial experience as a coalition builder and a problem solver with deep experience in Colorado and beyond,” Saliman said in the release. “She will be a great addition to the dedicated team of people working to ensure CU continues to meet its mission of serving our state’s students and communities.”
Retirement
History Colorado recently announced Alisa DiGiacomo, the longtime Director of Curatorial Services and Senior Curator, retired, according to a news release.
DiGiacomo has been with History Colorado since 1999 and has been a part of creating exhibits and publications in addition to supporting the work of History Colorado scholars.
As a fifth-generation Colorado Italian American, DiGiacomo received her B.A. in art history and photography from the University of Northern Colorado and an M.A. in art history and museum studies from the University of Denver. She has spent 23 years serving the state in several capacities, including curator of arts and design and curator of artifacts.
Officials described DiGiacomo as essential in creating History Colorado’s permanent collection holdings, collections research and the processing of the collection to make it available to the general public, according to the release. She also aided in exhibits, educational programs, access and community outreach.
DiGiacomo wrote "Italy in Colorado: Family Histories from Denver and Beyond," as well as articles for The Colorado Magazine. She also contributed to Andiamo!, Colorado's Italian community newspaper.
"In her 23-years as a curator, Alisa has left her mark on Colorado's permanent historical record,” Jason Hanson, chief creative officer for History Colorado, said in the release. “From working with Colorado's Italian community to record their history as never before, to leading History Colorado's curatorial team in ensuring that our collection more fully reflects all who have called this place home, Alisa's legacy is one that enriches our understanding of what it means to be Coloradans."
History Colorado has named DiGiacomo senior curator emeritus, an honorary designation.
“She has worked compassionately to ensure that the collection is a reflection of the people and stories of Colorado and she has led a team who is working collaboratively to thoughtfully and inclusively expand the state's collection,” Dawn DiPrince, History Colorado’s Executive Director and State Historic Preservation Officer, said in a press release. “Extending Emeritus status underscores Alisa's commitment to generational knowledge and loyal advocacy of Colorado's memory.”