Coming soon

RidgeGate master developer Coventry Development Corp. recently announced a new Signature King Soopers store and Fuel Center will be built east of RidgeGate Parkway and I-25.

Coventry is partnering with shopping center developer and real estate investment trust (REIT) Regency Centers. Kroger Co., owner of King Soopers and City Market stores in Colorado, recently approved the deal.

Construction on the 123,000-square-foot King Soopers, which will include other retail space at the planned grocery anchored center, is scheduled to begin next year.

“As the east side of RidgeGate continues to take shape, this announcement is particularly exciting because a new King Soopers will create an important neighborhood center supporting RidgeGate’s growth and adding to the overall community,” Keith Simon, Coventry’s executive vice president and director of development, said in a news release. “It is a key element in RidgeGate’s momentum to create a complete community on the east side of I-25.”

Two apartment buildings on the east side of the RTD RidgeGate Light Rail Station are already mid-construction, and single family home construction there continues, especially at Shea Homes new Lyric community.

“We are excited to be part of the RidgeGate community and look forward to serving the residents of Douglas County at this new location; offering fresh, affordable and delicious food in a one-stop shopping location,” King Soopers’ Jessica Trowbridge, corporate affairs leader, said in the release.

The store is expected to open by 2024.

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar officials are looking to hire more than 200 people for a location opening in Highlands Ranch, 43 Centennial Blvd., according to a news release.

The restaurant, southwest of C-470 and Broadway, is aiming for a July opening and offering a $500 signing bonus for new workers who complete training.

“We are thrilled to soon be serving guests for the first time in Highlands Ranch,” CEO Chris Simms said in the release. “With 200 new positions available, we are looking forward to building a team of exceptionally friendly and talented people that will expand our Lazy Dog family.”

It will be the fourth Lazy Dog in Colorado, with other restaurants already open in Colorado Springs, Southlands Mall and in Orchard Town Center in Westminster. It has more than 40 restaurants nationwide, mostly in California and Texas.

It’s described as a “Rocky Mountain Wyoming escape, Lazy Dog’s warm interior will be complete with lodge-inspired furnishings such as cozy fireplaces, ledge stone, a chandelier crafted from Aspen logs, and artwork reminiscent of the Cowboy State. An outdoor patio will be built around a cozy fire pit and lounge area.”

Applicants can apply at lazydogrestaurants.com or call 720-741-2942.