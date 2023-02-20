Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to [email protected].

Now open

Rumble Boxing Studio opened its first location in Aurora at the Southlands mall Feb. 13, according to a news release.

This studio chain offers a boxing-inspired workout in a 45-minute, 10-round strength and conditioning group class. Area residents will have exclusive membership specials, including buy one class get one free for first timers and raffle prizes from local vendors. The fitness company promotes benefits like making cardio fun and increasing stamina and strength.

The franchise was founded in New York City in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, California, under Xponential Fitness, Inc. This location is owned by Colorado native and local entrepreneur, Erica Hulings.

“The studio has such a fun, dance club-like atmosphere that gives you a different type of workout,” Hulings said in the release. “I felt like I could take on the world after my first Rumble workout. Once you take one class, you will never want to do another workout.”

Rumble Boxing Studio is located at 6290 S Main St., Suite M103, Aurora.

Promoted

Denver-based Alan Ford Architects announced the company expanded its leadership team by promoting Tyler Michieli, AIA, to Associate Principal, according to a news release.

Sign Up For Free: Denver Gazette Business Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Michieli will manage and mentor the studio staff, lead the management of education projects, and oversee growth. He joined the firm in 2017 and has contributed to the firm’s design portfolio, like on the Lyons Middle/Senior Auditorium Addition and the Denver School of the Arts South Campus Expansion projects. Michieli has a passion for sustainable spaces and hopes to continue working with mission-driven organizations.

“Tyler’s collaborative management style and mindset that the projects we work on are with our clients, not for our clients, make him a natural addition to the firm’s leadership team,” said Alan Ford, FAIA, in the release. “In addition to clients, I’m confident that current and future staff will benefit under Tyler’s leadership."

Now enrolling

Little Kitchen Academy will begin welcoming students to its third U.S. location in Denver starting in March.

Enrollment is now open for the Montessori-inspired cooking academy for children ages 3 through 18 years old, according to a news release. The Colorado-area developers for the academy are Keith Lublin, Scott and Christy Payne. This academy is organized by age group (ages 3-5, 6-8, 9-12, and 13+ years old). It offers seasonal, or year-round classes that are three hours once a week during the school year or over five consecutive days during summer, winter and spring breaks. Sessions are limited to 10 students and are overseen by three instructors.

This is a fully inclusive program and can include those with learning or other disabilities. The classes are nut, meat, poultry, and seafood free and can accommodate gluten, dairy, or other allergies, according to the press release.

Little Kitchen Academy Denver is located at 4064 East 8th Place.