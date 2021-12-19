Welcome to The Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to dennis.huspeni@gazette.com.

NOW OPEN

Saltbox, an Atlanta-based company catering to small and midsize businesses needing flexible warehouse space, opened its fifth location in Denver last week at 4800 Dahlia St. in the Park Hill area.

It offers “scalable warehouse and office suites, flexible storage, and on-demand support staff trained in shipping and fulfillment operations,” according to a release.

“Saltbox is excited to open our fifth and largest location in Denver, a city that has become a hotbed for tech innovation and entrepreneurship for creative startups and direct-to-consumer companies,” CEO and co-founder Tyler Scriven said in a statement. “As the e-commerce and tech economy proliferates across the city, Saltbox looks forward to providing Denver entrepreneurs and business owners access to our logistic, fulfillment and flexible work solutions to fuel business growth and creativity.”

The company’s newest Denver location is 102,000 square feet, with more than 125 flexible warehouse and office suites. Members have access to conference rooms, loading docks and photo studios.

Tours can be booked through the company’s website.

Commercial real estate firm Vestian opened a Denver office in the Denver Tech Center, 4600 S. Syracuse St. The international firm is calling the office its West Coast hub.

Longtime Colliers International broker Jason Sheehy serves as the office's senior managing director.

“We are thrilled to have Jason join our team,” Michael Silver, Vestian’s chairman and founder, said in a statement. “With over 20 years of commercial real estate experience serving middle-market to Fortune 500 companies, Jason has a proven track record of guiding clients through complex transactions.”

Sheehy and his team have brokered “10 million square feet of projects valued in excess of $2 billion.” Clients have included Wells Fargo, Hall & Evans, Allstate, Charles Schwab, US Bank, CSG International and Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck.

“As a borderless company, Vestian is a strong believer of going where the opportunities are,” Sheehy said in a statement. “The establishment of the Denver office is a direct result of meeting the changing needs of our clients so we can continue to help them make informed real estate decisions that leverage their power in negotiations and ensure their businesses continue to thrive.”

“We are pleased to welcome Vestian to the Denver community,” said J. J. Ament, president and CEO of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce. “Vestian’s collaborative approach and ability to successfully complete transactions in a difficult environment will offer a valuable service to our Denver businesses.”

Chicago-based Vestian has offices in the U.S., Europe, India and China.