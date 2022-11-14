Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to savannah.mehrtens@denvergazette.com.
INDUSTRIAL
The Colorado Chapter President of the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors elected Todd Witty, a senior vice president at CBRE, a commercial real estate company, as the chapter president for 2023, according to a press release.
The SIOR, which has more than 3,200 members in 685 cities and 36 countries, describes itself as the leading organization that certifies commercial real estate service providers.
Witty, who specializes in representing industrial property owners and developers in the Denver market of industrial real estate with 20 years of experience, will oversee and represent the Colorado chapter's board of directors.
His induction took place at the Fall World Conference in Dallas, Texas, in late October.
Witty, who has been a member of SIOR since 2019, has served as vice president and treasurer prior to his election. He has received several awards, including his recognition as one of Denver Metro Commercial Association of Realtors Heavy Hitters for multiple years. Currently, Witty lists over 10 million square feet of Denver industrial properties.
“I’m proud to lead the organization’s efforts in Colorado, one of the nation’s most dynamic markets and a region seeing persistent industrial market strength and growth,” Witty said in a press release.
MARKETING
Support, Inc., a provider of community-based solutions for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, promoted Brian Slusarz as the associate director of marketing, according to a press release.
Prior to serving in this role, Slusarz served as the associate director of operations for the northern region. Before joining Support, Inc., he was a case manager for Imagine!, the Community Centered Board in Boulder County.
“While I’ve enjoyed my time working more directly with individuals and families, I am excited to expand into my new role as associate director of marketing,” Slusarz said in a press release. “In this role, I look forward to highlighting and promoting the great work of the Support, Inc. team.”
Support, Inc. offers residential, day and clinical services to Aurora, Loveland, Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Qualified as a Program Approved Service Agency, Support, Inc. is Medicaid certified and the state has approved the programs it offers.
CURATOR
The Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art conducted a national search prior to announcing the hire of Jane Burke as curator of the museum on Nov. 7.
Burke will take over this role beginning Nov. 14 following her experience as the curatorial fellow in the Textile Art and Fashion Department at the Denver Art Museum. She will oversee expanding exhibition programs, which currently include over 20 annual exhibitions at eight locations across the metro area.
She began her museum career in Honolulu, Hawaii, where she worked in curatorial and collections management positions at the Honolulu Museum of Art, The Contemporary Museum and The East West Center Gallery. Burke held an eight-year tenure at the Denver Art Museum, where she co-organized exhibitions and co-authored subsequent catalogs. Recently, she guest-curated contemporary art exhibitions for the Artworks Center for Contemporary Art, RULE Gallery, and for the University of Denver Museum of Anthropology. Burke also served as an adjunct professor at the University of Denver.
“I am honored to be joining BMoCA’s team in this capacity to help lead the community-minded mission of the institution into its next ambitious, groundbreaking phase,” Burke said in a press release. “I look forward to tapping into the existing network of BMoCA and strengthening its reach locally, nationally, and internationally.”