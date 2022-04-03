Welcome to The Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to dennis.huspeni@gazette.com.
New hire
Denver-based Support Inc., which provides residential, day and clinical services to developmentally disabled clients and their families, hired Brandon Thibodeau as its new associate director, according a news release.
Thibodeau will lead a team of three supervisors in the day services provider division. With almost 20 years in the field, he most recently worked in youth education and residential treatment, performing jobs such as direct support staff, training specialist, paraeducator, supervisor and manager.
“Brandon is a wonderful addition to the Support, Inc. team,” CEO Bentley Smith said in the release. “His leadership and breadth of experience will allow him to lead the day services team at a critical time as we continue to make our way through safely offering as many essential services as possible, while continuing to be mindful of the ever-changing COVID-19 Pandemic.”
The 32-year-old company is a Program Approved Service Agency, Medicaid certified and its programs are approved by the state of Colorado, according to the release.
“I look forward to working with the day services team to continue to build a strong, diverse, team-oriented culture where people can experience growth and success,” said Thibodeau.
Promoted
Denver real estate investment and development company Confluent Development picked co-founder and former chief development officer Celeste Tanner to head its new division, Confluent Commercial, according to a news release.
As part of the company’s operational restructuring, it also promoted longtime managing director John Reinsma to president of the new Confluent Senior Living.
“The creation of these new divisions acknowledges the synergies across Confluent’s platforms, but there are also unique investment and operational characteristics that require dedicated expertise and focus,” CEO Marshall Burton said in the release. “Flowing together as one unified team is a core value of this firm, and as CEO I will continue shaping Confluent’s future strategy with this top of mind. While Confluent has experienced meaningful growth since its inception, we are well-positioned to expand beyond our average growth rate, and I look forward to focusing my efforts on enhancing our mission to inspire, inform and positively impact the communities in which we develop.”
Tanner “has steered the firm’s execution across all phases of real estate development, overseeing $1.5 billion of investment across the organization’s diverse portfolio, consisting of industrial, office, retail and mixed-use development projects,” the release states.
Reinsma, who has been with Confluent since it was formed in 2014, oversaw the FedEx build-to-suit program, office redevelopment and senior housing program, which company officials said has been growing rapidly.
The company has built high-profile projects like mixed-use infill developments The Exchange at Boulevard One off Quebec Street and Lowry Boulevard and The Lab and Circa Building in Denver’s Platte River Valley.
“This enhanced organizational structure for our firm will further our goals of securing and promoting the best talent in the industry, and establish operational models necessary to accelerate our long-term vision,” Tanner said in the release.