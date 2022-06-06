Welcome to The Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to dennis.huspeni@gazette.com.

On the move

Two longtime Denver-based law firms recently announced they’re moving to new office space.

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck will move its Denver headquarters to the new office building Block 162, 675 15th St., leaving its 40-year home at 410 17th St., according to a news release.

The firm has more than 300 attorneys, staff and management working in Denver, out of about 600 companywide.

“Our move to Block 162 in Denver’s central core reaffirms a commitment to the city and Colorado that Norm Brownstein, Jack Hyatt and Steve Farber made when they founded the firm 54 years ago,” Managing Partner Rich Benenson said in the release. “Our new office space will offer best-in-class amenities for our employees, clients and community partners. We are creating a space where people can collaborate and continue Brownstein’s legacy of excellence for our clients and the community.”

The final move to 100,000 square feet on the top floors, 26-29, is planned for spring 2024. The building was developed by Patrinely Group, a client of Brownstein’s, and USAA Real Estate.

David Graham & Stubbs LLP, a Denver-based firm for more than 100 years, will move to Paradigm River North, 3400 Walnut St., Denver, according to a news release.

The under-construction eight-story building is being developed by Jordon Perlmutter & Co. and Rockefeller Group. The firm plans to occupy 80,000 square feet of the building’s top three floors.

“We have spent the past few years evaluating our office needs while taking into consideration evolving workspace trends and Denver’s changing business ecosystem,” co-Managing Partner Kristin Lentz said in the release. “Paradigm River North provides high-quality, technology-enhanced office space with ample access to outdoor space that will well serve our employees and clients for years to come. DGS was ahead of its time in transitioning to the Union Station area some 20 years ago, and we are excited about this move to a vibrant area of Denver and the opportunity to engage with our new RiNo neighbors.”

The final moved is planned for 2024, after the building’s scheduled completion at the end of 2023.