Welcome to The Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to dennis.huspeni@gazette.com.

New hires

The University of Northern Colorado hired Jennifer Almquist as its new chief of staff, according to a news release.

She’s scheduled to start June 23.

“Jennifer is an experienced strategic partner to executive-level leaders in higher education whose diverse skill set will be beneficial to me and our entire university community,” President Andy Feinstein said in the release. “Her passion for student success and diversity, equity and inclusion mirrors some of the priorities outlined in ‘Rowing, Not Drifting 2030.’”

Almquist most recently worked as an associate director in Stanford University’s Office of Faculty Development, Diversity and Engagement. Before that, she was at Oregon State University for 14 years.

Her job description includes providing “organizational leadership and project management support to President Feinstein’s efforts to execute UNC’s strategic initiatives and other institutional priorities. She will be highly engaged with the university community, serving as the President’s primary liaison with faculty, staff, students, and external constituents.”

“As the university enters the second phase of its strategic plan, I look forward to working alongside President Feinstein and UNC students, faculty, staff and community partners in support of our shared vision for the future,” Almquist said.

***

CBRE hired Lindsey Gooch as a transaction manager with the company’s industrial & logistics practice in Denver, according to a news release.

Gooch most recently was associate leasing director at Etkin Johnson Real Estate Partners for eight years. There, she helped with more than 600 lease transactions encompassing more than 8.5 million square feet of commercial property.

The practice also includes Daniel Close and Todd Witty. Gooch will be responsible for managing and executing lease transactions, arranging showings, negotiations, building client relationships and monitoring metro Denver market data.

Promoted

Centennial-based United Launch Alliance promoted Chris Ellerhorst to vice president, where he will oversee a new customer program office to support Amazon’s Kuiper Program, according to a news release.

“Following the contract announcement that ULA will be launching the majority of Amazon’s Kuiper constellation on nine Atlas and 38 Vulcan launch vehicles, we are standing up a new program office to support this customer,” President and CEO Tory Bruno said in the release. “Chris’ extensive knowledge of customer requirements, his commitment to ensuring mission success as well as his unwavering dedication to serving the customer’s needs make him the perfect person to lead this new program office.”

Amazon’s Project Kuiper will use a “constellation of 3,236 advanced satellites in low earth orbit” for global broadband, according to Amazon. The high-speed, low-latency broadband could provide more affordable and accessible broadband for “unserved and underserved communities around the world.”

“Amazon is an important customer with an exciting and meaningful mission, and I look forward to bringing ULA’s unmatched launch service capabilities, industry-leading mission operations and assurance to this program — delivered by the most experienced workforce in the industry,” Ellerhorst said in the release.