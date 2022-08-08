Welcome to The Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to dennis.huspeni@gazette.com.
Now open
Denver-based developer The Opus Group recently completed construction on 19Nineteen Mile High, a 277-unit apartment building next to Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.
The apartments, located at 1919 Mile High Stadium Circle, range from 465-square-feet studios up to three bedrooms at 1,525 square feet, with rents from $1,735 to $4,620.
AE Design, of Denver, served as the “integrated lighting and electrical systems partner” for the 362,327-square-foot property, working with Piper Electric CO. Inc., according to a news release.
Construction started in April 2020, right when the pandemic hit in full force.
"Thanks to the collaborative infrastructure we've built within our firm and the foresight into the challenges we would need to navigate due to the immediate and continued impacts of the pandemic, we were able to adjust quickly, remain active on this project from day one and produce a high-quality project that these end users will appreciate and enjoy," Eric Nielsen, director of operations at AE Design, said in a release.
Amenities include a clubroom, outdoor kitchen and grilling area, a lap pool, hot tub, a two-story fitness center, a golf simulator and game room, work-from-home stations, bicycle storage and a station for ski tuning and ski/board waxing.
New York City-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream opened its first Colorado location at 1750 29th St., #1304, Boulder on Saturday, according to a news release.
A Denver location in Larimer Square is scheduled to open later this year.
The chain is known for its “French-style” dairy and vegan (oat and cashew milk) ice creams, and unique flavors like Kraft Macaroni & Cheese and Earl Grey Tea. It will sell a Colorado-specific flavor called Rocky Mountain Road, “green spruce ice cream with a fudge swirl, marshmallows, candied pecans and pistachios.”
“We are so happy to bring Van Leeuwen to Colorado and serve good ice cream in one of the most beautiful places in the country. Selfishly, we cannot wait to hike off the scoops we’re going to be eating on Mount Sanitas,” co-founder and CEO Ben Van Leeuwen said in the release. “From the start, the Van Leeuwen mission has been to bring our guests good ice cream that makes them feel good, and we are looking forward to spreading that goodness to Boulder, a place filled with so much creativity and beauty.”
Van Leeuwen’s Boulder scoop shop will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.