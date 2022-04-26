The Miss Colorado competition has found a new home in Parker, the Parker Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday.

The Miss Colorado and Miss Colorado’s Outstanding Teen competitions will take place at Parker’s PACE Center on Memorial Day weekends through at least 2027.

“Parker and the PACE Center are a perfect fit for our competitions,” Mark Hinson, co-executive director of Miss Colorado Organization, said in a news release. “The chamber and the town have made our leadership team feel wonderfully welcome and supported.”

Miss Colorado Scholarship Organization has joined the chamber as a member, as part of the agreement, and the chamber will become the “Local Host Sponsor” for the organization and for the Miss Colorado and teen competitions.

“I know the Parker community will embrace the candidate families and organization leadership, not just on competition weekends, but throughout the year,” Stacey James, longtime Parker resident and CEO of Stacey James Institute cosmetology and esthetics school, said in the release. “That’s the kind of place Parker is. This is a win for everyone involved.”

James is on the Miss Colorado board of directors.

Last year's competition was held at the PACE Center, when active-duty soldier Maura Spence-Carroll was crowned Miss Colorado 2021. Based at Fort Carson, Spence-Carroll made history by becoming the first active-duty military service member to be awarded the title.

“I’m looking forward to the new Miss Colorado being an active participant in the Parker Days Festival and other Chamber events,” she said in the release. “You’re going to be seeing a lot more crowns around Parker for the next decade.”

“This will be a terrific economic development driver for the Town of Parker,” Chamber CEO T.J. Sullivan said in the release. “Families from all over the state will travel to Parker for meetings and competitions, supporting our restaurants, hotels, catering companies, award shops, and countless other local service providers.”