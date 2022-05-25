Napa, California-based Naked Wines announced Wednesday that it’s building a headquarters in Denver, creating up to 251 jobs in the Mile High City.

The direct-to-customer wine subscription service “has earned a reputation for disrupting the wine club model by connecting consumers directly to independent winemakers,” according to a news release.

Colorado’s Office of Economic Development and International Trade approved up to $4.3 million in Job Growth Incentive Tax Credits for those positions, which will include software engineers, product managers and marketing specialists.

"At Naked Wines we are passionate about connecting American wine drinkers directly to the world's best winemakers,” CEO Nick Devlin said in the release. “Our location in Denver will allow us to connect directly with a vibrant talent pool and give us the access to the skills we need to share our better way to wine with drinkers across the country."

The average annual wage for the jobs in Denver will be $121,016 — 161% of the average wage in Denver County and “higher than that of any county in Colorado.” The company has about 150 employees in the U.S.

It has Denver positions listed on its website.

Naked Wines will be located at 19th and Lawrence streets in downtown Denver.

“Innovation has long defined Colorado’s food and agriculture industry, allowing it to stand the test of time and expand into new areas,” Patrick Meyers, Colorado's economic development director, said in the release. “Companies like Naked Wines help us continue that legacy while also bringing fresh ideas and opportunities to our state.”

“Naked Wines recognizes the value of our workforce, our positive business environment, and our terrific quality of life, and we’re thrilled they’ve chosen Colorado for their new headquarters,” Gov. Jared Polis said in the release.

The company was also considering Seattle for its second headquarters. It told the Economic Development Commission in 2021: “The pandemic accelerated the already-fast growth of the company. … (It) seeks to grow in a market that provides strong talent for data analytics, marketing and engineering … and also looking for lower cost than the Bay area.”

"Colorado has always been an important market for Naked Wines,” Devlin said. “Coloradans are free thinkers who love to challenge the status quo and that makes Denver a perfect fit for Naked."