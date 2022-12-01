The National Western Stock Show employment office has opened and is looking to fill over 400 seasonal job positions for the 117th year of the show Jan. 7-Jan. 23.
This will be the second year of the stock show’s return after the cancelation in 2021 due to the pandemic. According to last year’s statistics, an estimated 700,000 visitors from 42 states and 35 countries participate. The Stock Show creates almost 90% of the National Western’s annual revenue, according to previous reporting.
Qualifications for these seasonal jobs can vary, starting with positions that need no experience to those who could use experience with livestock or cash handling, according to a news release from Mikayla Morrison, director of human relations and hiring.
The jobs are for both indoor and outdoor positions, which includes event operations, parking, guest relations, and the ticketing office. Some jobs will continue to operate outside, regardless of weather. Shifts will be between 4 to 12 hours long per day.
Pay starts at $17.30/hour and applicants must be at least 16 years old and authorized to work in the United States. Job offers made to applicants will only be honored once successfully completing a criminal background check.
While some positions will begin in December, the majority will start in January and run until the end of the stock show. Once applications are submitted, interviews can be completed as soon as that day and hired individuals can begin work three days later.
"It takes a lot of amazing people, in multiple facets, to put on the best sixteen days in January," Morrison said in the release. "Each and every person on our team is essential to the show's success, and we simply could not do it without our dedicated seasonal team members."
For those interested in applying, visit nationalwestern.com/about/join-our-team/ or visit the NWSS Employment Office, located at 4695 Franklin St., Denver.