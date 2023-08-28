Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion news here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to [email protected].

FullSpeed Automotive

FullSpeed Automotive appointed Kelvin Sellers — who brings with him 15 years of experience in the automotive and aftermarket industry — as its general counsel for the company’s brands. Sellers will help manage company growth.

In a news release announcing his appointment, Sellers called the company one “with massive upside market potential,” and said he was excited to join a team that is committed to “delivering value to all its stakeholders.”

“CEO Rob Lynch and the rest of the leadership team are passionate about maximizing FullSpeed’s growth opportunity,” Sellers said in the release. “Working with the brand allows me the chance to leverage my knowledge and experience, including my time in the automotive aftermarket industry, in a way that will support the forward momentum that the team has already established.”

Sellers most recently served as vice president and general counsel for Interstate Batteries, Inc., a role that earned him accolades such as the Texas Diversity Council’s Top General Counsel Award in 2022, the National Diversity Council’s Most Influential African Americans in Business, and The Dallas 500 – The Most Powerful Business Leaders in Dallas-Fort Worth.

FullSpeed Automotive is headquartered in Greenwood Village. The franchisor and operator of vehicle repair centers includes brands such as Grease Monkey, SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service and Kwik Kar.

“Kelvin’s vast experience and accomplishments in the automotive and aftermarket space are admirable and impressive,” CEO Rob Lynch said in the release. “I’m very excited to be able to bring him on as General Counsel at FullSpeed, and I know he will do great things in this role to help support our brand and franchisees.”

Rocky Mountain Communities

The nonprofit Rocky Mountain Communities, which owns and manages affordable housing projects throughout Colorado, has announced Amritpal Byrd as its new vice president of property management.

“Amritpal is a great addition to our leadership team and we look forward to her bringing her years of experience to the role to support our properties and communities,” said Mark Marshall, interim CEO of Rocky Mountain Communities, in a news release.

Rocky Mountain Communities owns more than 1,000 affordable housing units and manages another 300 units through its Pillar Property Services arm. Byrd will oversee the strategic direction, operation and profitability of RMC property management operations in her new role.

Byrd has more than 20 years of experience. She most recently worked as a DEI consultant and facilitator in Colorado. She also served as the regulatory compliance manager for Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, and has experience that spans working on senior living projects to permanent supportive housing. Byrd is also a trained life coach.

CBA Construction Law Section

The Executive Council for the Colorado Bar Association’s Construction Law Section has a new chairperson. Chloe Mickel succeeds Matt Ninneman in the role, helping the council provide networking opportunities to members and continued education.

The section serves as a forum for the construction industry, according to the CBA website, and serves attorneys representing owners, developers, architects, engineers, prime contractors, subcontractors and suppliers.

Mickel is a shareholder in Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck’s Litigation Department. She serves as counsel to a variety of construction professionals, such as real estate developers, interior designers and design builders, according to the Brownstein website. Her background includes handling disputes regarding delays, construction defects, design errors and mechanic’s liens. She previously served on the board of directors for Denver Urban Gardens and works with the Colorado Federal Pro Se Clinic as an adviser for unrepresented litigants.

“I am looking forward to building community through in-person educational and social events during my term, especially among junior members of the bar,” Mickel said in a news release.