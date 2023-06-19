If you think you can get away with sneaking in and out of toll lanes to pass other cars on I-70 without having to pay the toll, think again. Beginning Wednesday, a new, sophisticated, first-in-the-nation technology system will likely catch you, leading to civil fines starting at $75, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Drivers who commit a violation will receive warnings and fines mailed to the registered address of the vehicle.

The new system’s sensors, cameras and software elements will work together to identify vehicles that are weaving in and out of toll lanes.

"This technology is a game-changer," said Tim Hoover, a CDOT spokesman, in a news release. "It will not only help us identify and penalize drivers who are endangering themselves and others, we truly believe it will help save lives and make our roads safer for everyone."

The system is only being deployed along the I-70 Mountain Express Lanes at this time, and until Friday, July 21, using the lane when it’s closed or driving an oversized vehicle in the lane will result in a warning. After that date the citations and fines begin.

The civil penalties will eventually apply to all Express Lane corridors in Colorado, but early enforcement will focus on the I-70 Mountain Express Lanes, starting with both directions Mountain Express Lane from Idaho Springs to U.S. 40.

The I-70 Mountain Express Lanes are designed to relieve congestion during peak periods, such as holidays and weekends, according to the release. They operate as shoulders during other times and are intended only for emergencies and breakdowns when closed.

Weaving in and out of express lanes increases risks of a crash because of significant speed differentials between traffic in the express lanes versus general purpose lanes. Meanwhile, driving oversize vehicles — such as tractor trailers, RVs or vehicles hauling boats and trailers — in the narrow Mountain Express Lanes can also cause crashes.

Driving in the Mountain Express Lanes when they are closed is extremely dangerous, according to CDOT, as a motorist could crash into a stopped vehicle — including those driven by law enforcement officers and maintenance workers.

“These violations are not only dangerous, they are illegal,” Hoover said. “We want motorists to arrive at their destinations safely, and we want to send a message that life-threatening bad behavior will not be tolerated.”

In 2022, the Colorado legislature passed HB22-1074, allowing the Colorado Transportation Investment Office to enforce Colorado Express Lanes rules using advanced roadway technology. Fines start at $75 for a first offense if paid within 20 days of receipt. After 20 days, the fine increases to $150.

For more information about Colorado Express Lanes, go to https://codot.gov/programs/expresslanes.