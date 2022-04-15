A new accelerator program will give experienced professionals an opportunity to get their restaurant concepts launched in Denver.
The program, Denver Restaurant-Up, is a three-month curriculum program that will give restaurant industry professionals the education, financial and mentorship knowledge needed to open the restaurant of their dreams. Ten people will be selected to participate in the program and will have an opportunity for a $30,000 grant to propel their dream.
"Using Denver's American Recovery Plan funds, this new program will work to eliminate a lot of restaurant startup risk for these aspiring owner and provide essential tools for success, as well as funding to help beat the odds of starting up a restaurant," said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock in a news release. "The end result will be new vibrancy, new jobs, and more chef-driven cuisine in Denver, all helping bring new opportunities to the neighborhoods their businesses will call home."
The program is being run by the Denver Economic Development & Opportunity, EatDenver and the Denver Small Business Development Center.
Potential participants must be Denver residents and have at least five years of experience within the restaurant industry, including two years in a management position.
Officials said ten applicants will be selected to participate in the program and will receive intensive instruction on writing a business plan, sourcing capital, identifying real estate opportunities, marketing, hiring, and all the aspects of opening and running a successful restaurant.
"The restaurant and food service industry is an integral part to our economy, and one that has been hit the very hardest throughout the pandemic," said Jen Morris, the executive director of DEDO in a news release. "Restaurants create culture and character in our city, and we are looking forward to the incredible concepts that are born of this program."
Those who are selected will be expected to complete the three-month curriculum that should take between 5 and 10 hours per week.
An information session is scheduled for April 18 at 2 p.m. Those interested can sign up on Eventbrite, or by clicking here. Applications are also currently being excepted and those interested can apply here.
“By connecting first-time restaurateurs with a network of peers in the industry, a mentor, experts in areas like restaurant finance and marketing, and resources available through the city and SBDC, we are setting these individuals up for the best chance of success," said Katie Lazor, the executive director of EatDenver in a release. "We have such a tight-knit and generous community of local restaurant operators here in Denver, and we're looking forward to sharing their experiences and knowledge with the next generation of restaurant owners."