Independence Day travelers on Regional Transportation District light rail and bus services have a new code of conduct to help make trips safer and more comfortable for everyone, according to a news release.

Escalating behavioral problems on buses and trains prompted RTD to undertake a two-month engagement process beginning in April to collect feedback from customers, employees and community members through outreach events and an online surveys.

Of the 1,683 surveys that were completed, 77.6% of respondents somewhat agree or strongly agree that the proposed revisions to the Code of Conduct support a safer environment for customers. Additionally, approximately 800 open-ended comments were submitted to the RTD Board of Directors for their consideration, according to the release.

“RTD is committed to making lives better through connections,” said General Manager and CEO Debra A. Johnson in the release. “RTD is simply asking its customers to follow a set of behavioral guidelines that emphasize respect and support a welcoming transit environment for all.”

The RTD Board of Directors adopted the revisions to the Customer Code of Conduct – now branded as Respect the Ride – Wednesday night. The new code went into effect immediately.

“Respect the Ride provides guidelines for creating a safe, convenient and enjoyable experience for all customers. The focus is on common courtesy and emphasizes respect for RTD employees, facilities, vehicles and other customers. It also outlines prohibited activities that are enforceable,” according to the release.

Sign Up For Free: Denver Gazette Business Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Additionally, the Board adopted revisions to the Service Suspension Policy, which were initially proposed during the Operations and Safety Committee meeting in February 2023. The updated policy sets forth enforcement procedures and guidelines beyond education to maintain a welcoming transit environment. The policy also outlines the length of suspensions to align with the type of offense, and it permits enforcement personnel to consider the totality of circumstances and violations.

RTD officials said it will create a campaign to widely promote Respect the Ride and educate customers and community members about the rules and guidelines. RTD’s promotional efforts will include updating RTD’s website along with on-vehicle and station signage.

The basic tenets of customer behavior while using RTD facilities include:

Basic civility and respect are expected. Spitting, littering, indecent exposure, stealing, damaging RTD property, and other disorderly conduct not allowed.

Individuals are prohibited from impeding the safe boarding or exiting of other customers.

It is illegal to avoid paying a fare, whether by skipping payment portals or using counterfeit fare.

The use of illegal drugs and consumption of alcohol is prohibited. Smoking tobacco, including the use of electronic cigarettes, is not allowed on buses and trains or in RTD facilities.

Selling goods or services is not allowed. This includes distributing handbills and flyers to customers.

Other than service animals, animals and pets are prohibited on vehicles or in facilities. However, small pets in carriers are permitted.

It is illegal to bring explosives, firearms, or other potentially dangerous objects on RTD’s vehicles or in facilities unless you have proper documentation.

Playing music is permitted only if you use earbuds or headphones that prevent your music from bothering other customers.

Food and drinks need to be stored in resealable containers.

You must exit buses or trains once they have completed their routes.

"Being respectful of other customers and considerate to RTD’s employees does not take more than common courtesy," according to the Respect the Ride webpage.