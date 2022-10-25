The State Treasurer's Office has more than $1 billion in unclaimed property to return to people across Colorado. As Halloween creeps up, the office released the spookiest names on the list.
Colorado State Treasurer Dave Young revealed a list of 12 Halloween-themed names of Colorado residents and businesses with unclaimed financial property.
These eerie names include:
- Fred Krueger, Denver
- Stephen King, Loveland
- Anne Rice, Littleton
- Norman Bates, Fort Collins
- Harry Potter, Denver
- Michael Mayer, Parker
- Mary Shelley, Boulder
- Dead Temple, Highlands Ranch
- Cheryl Graves, Durango
- Ghost Mendez, Aurora
- Pumpkin Creek Farms, Denver
- Underworld Halloween, Golden
The unclaimed funds come to the Great Colorado Payback from companies that cannot locate the owners and include abandoned financial assets like stocks and dividends, mutual funds, checking and savings accounts, unpaid wages, and uncashed checks without activity for a certain time period, the State Treasury said.
"No tricks, just treats this Halloween from the Colorado State Treasurer's Office," State Treasurer's Office spokesperson Sheena Kadi said. "It's frighteningly easy to see if you or anyone you know is due unclaimed money."
Great Colorado Payback's website includes a search engine Colorado residents can use to see if they have funds to claim. There are over 1.7 million names of individuals, businesses, schools and others with funds to claim, the Treasury said.